The wins will come for Manchester United, insists Michael Carrick

Manchester United veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, has insisted that the victories will eventually come for the Red Devils, after they suffered a late 1-1 stalemate against Arsenal.

Fortunes will change

It has been a up and down start to the season for Jose Mourinho side, but were dominant during Saturday's clash with Arsene Wenger's side. The Red Devils dominated the majority of the lunchtime game, with good opportunities from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, before the Spaniard opened the scoring in the 68th minute.

It looked like they would secure a big three points, but a late header from substitute Oliver Giroud with Arsenal's first opportunity denied them the points.

There have been frustrating performances from the Red Devils against Stoke City, Burnley and Saturday's clash where United have dominated, but have failed to get the three points, but Carrick has insisted that the wins will eventually come.

"In any game I think you have to look to take positives from it," Carrick told manutd.com ."It’s a lot easier to deal with a result like that when you know you have played well, done everything you can and you deserve to win."

"The problem is when it hasn’t gone to plan and you think it should have been so much better and there are problems to solve,"he stated. "But I can’t really see problems that we need to solve."

"Of course results are the major thing," the 35-year-old added. "But playing like that, more often than not, we are going to win games and I am sure that will happen between now and the end of the season."

One more season

Carrick was offered a one-year contract this summer by Mourinho, and has shown that he has still got what it takes to perform at the top level. Carrick, who captained the side on Saturday in the absence of Wayne Rooney, has thrived alongside Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, and Mourinho suggested that the 35-year-old could be at Old Trafford for one more season.

"Michael is 35 years old," Mourinho said. "It is very sad to know that time flies for every one of us."

"He is such a fantastic player and it is a pity, I always loved him," the Portuguese coach admitted. "But instead of being his manager when he was 25 I am his manager when he is 35."

"We have a good understanding. We know when he can play," he stated, "We know when he is ready and when he needs a rest."

Mourinho concluded: "I am still having Michael Carrick and probably for one more season."

Manchester United will take on Feyenoord in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday, November 24 with kick-off at 8:05pm BST.