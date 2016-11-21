David Moyes praises "special" Jermain Defoe after 150th Premier League goal

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, has praised the "special" striker Jermain Defoe, after he scored his 150th Premier League goal during Saturday's 3-0 victory over Hull City.

Landmark goal

Optimism was high in the Stadium of Light, as they looked for their second consecutive league win of the season after their win over Bournemouth before the international break. Defoe started the scoring with a excellent solo effort in the first half, before a second-half brace from Victor Anichebe secured a comfortable win over Mike Phelan's side.

The 34-year-old striker will be considered one of the most prolific strikers to grace the league, becoming the joint seventh highest scorer in the league's history, and Moyes praised his strikers ability.

“It’s a landmark for him, and it has to be special,” Moyes told the Northern Echo. “It’s a brilliant thing, and only special people who know how to hit the back of the net know how hard that is to do."

“The way he got himself faced up one versus one and eventually got himself a free look at the goal," the Scotsman stated. "Most of the times when he gets that you know where it’s going to end up.”

Always room for strong players

All the celebrations have been heaped on Defoe, but it was Anichebe who was the star man on the day. A lot has been said about the 28-year-old's career, with his best league tally been six back in the 2012-13 season.

Anichebe already has half that total in his first four games for the Black Cats, and Moyes suggested that the Nigerian's best form could be on the horizon.

“I always thought Victor had a great chance of being a powerful centre-forward, in a (Emile) Heskey sort of mode,” he said. “Whatever you say, there’s lots of room for those type of players. Even now, there’s a lot of them going around."

“There’s time when some of his hold-up play could have been (Didier) Drogba-like, you know, he was so powerful," the 53-year-old stated. "So we hope he can keep that up."

"There’s still time for him," Moyes concluded. "Maybe for some players, it comes at different times in their careers.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, November 26 with kick-off at 3pm BST.