West Ham need to stay positive after Tottenham heartbreak, insists Pedro Obiang

West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang, has insisted that the Hammers need to remain positive, after their late 3-2 defeat to bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Something needs to change

The Hammers were looking to end Spurs' unbeaten league run when they headed to White Hart Lane, and it was Slaven Bilic's side that took the lead through Michail Antonio, but was canceled out by Harry Winks' strike. Manuel Lanzini looks to have sealed the three points for the visiting side, but a late brace from Harry Kane secured Tottenham's first win in eight, and Obiang shared his disappointment at the defeat.

"We were very upset in the dressing room after the final whistle," he told whufc.com. "It was a great game and we tried everything to win but in the final few minutes we lost the points."

“Normally in football if you don't see the game out it is normal that the other team will try to come back," Obiang stated."We need to improve and not make little mistakes."

“We need to be positive because we had played well," the Spaniard added. "But in recent games we have lost games in the second half and we need to change something.”

Take out the positives

The late defeat will a big blow to the Hammers confidence, which is the worst case scenario considering their upcoming games.

They will take on Manchester United in both the league and EFL Cup, Arsenal and Liverpool in the next few weeks. Many will find it difficult to see West Ham getting any points in their next three matches, but Obiang was adamant that there was positives to take from the Tottenham clash into the next few weeks.

“We have another big game next week against Manchester United and we know it will be another tough game," he said. “If we had won against Tottenham it would have made things easier for us going into that game, but we have to keep going."

“We have to take the positives out of the game," Obiang concluded. "It was good to see Sakho and Andre (Ayew) back in action and Darren (Randolph) made some good saves so we have to stay positive.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 27 with kick-off at 4;30pm BST.