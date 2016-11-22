Nathan Aké rejects talk of return to Chelsea

Nathan Aké hadn't started a single game this season for Bournemouth and had only 13 minutes of league action under his belt before he began the game against Stoke City.

Manager Eddie Howe hasn't rotated much with his select back-four but this time he had to play Aké due to Adam Smith's suspension and how his decision paid off, as the youngster grabbed the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

Aké's focus only on Bournemouth

Aké is no stranger to loan periods, this being his third overall and second in the Premier League. He has waited long enough for his crack at the first team and looks like now his performance against the Potters will certainly give Howe a selection headache.

With his limited appearances this season, it was rumoured that the youngster would cut-short his loan period and return to Chelsea in hope of going out on loan again at some other club in search of more regular first team action.

Aké has put aside any such talk and reiterated his commitment to the Cherries for this season. “I don’t know where that (Chelsea story) comes from," says Aké. "I ignore it and focus on what I have to do in training and focus on Bournemouth."

Aké has missed feeling happy

Aké's header against Stoke was a source of great delight for Howe's side and of course all the fans as well. The man himself was pleased with his performance after the game, and he emphasised that this is "the feeling you want" after going through games and coming out with the better look on the score-line.

Aké spoke about how "happy" he felt after game and said that, "That’s what I’ve missed and now it’s back so I’m delighted."

He will look to carry the same momentum against Arsenal this weekend as the Cherries look to upset the Gunners' title bid.