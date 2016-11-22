Tottenham Hotspur knocked out of the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night, with their 2-1 defeat away to AS Monaco meaning that they can't finish in the top two of their group, even with a game to spare.

Going into the game, Spurs knew that they needed at least a draw to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, things didn't look good when Djibrl Sidibe nodded in shortly after half-time.

Harry Kane did equalise for Tottenham from the penalty spot shortly after, but the score stayed at 1-1 for less than 60 seconds, Thomas Lemar drilling in after nobody picked him up from Sidibe's cross.

Spurs failed to find an equaliser, finishing the game three points behind second placed Bayer Leverkusen in the group. Whilst Tottenham can finish level on points with the German side, they'd still come behind them due to having an inferior head-to-head record against Roger Schmidt's men, following a draw and a defeat against them earlier on in the group.

Whilst it was an away defeat that sealed Spurs' exit, it's been their home form that's really plagued them, Mauricio Pochettino's side losing both games at Wembley thus far.

Their final game of the competition this season will come at home to CSKA Moscow in a few weeks time, with Spurs one point ahead of the Russian side, meaning that a draw or win will seal their place in the Europa League knockout stages, a competition which has become all too familiar to them during recent years.

How seriously Spurs take that competition may well depend on where they are in the Premier League come February. Currently three points off the top four, if that gap has widened by the turn of the year, Pochettino may be forced to field more competitive XI's in the Europa, in a bid to win the competition and secure Champions League qualification for next season.

If they do manage to do just that, they'll hope for a better campaign than this time around, as the Lilywhites failed to live up to all the promise that they'd shown last season.