Domingos Quina signs first professional contract with West Ham United

West Ham United youngster Domingos Quina, has signed his first professional contract with the Hammers.

Delighted to sign on the dotted line

West Ham's academy is renowned for producing some of England's best talents, with the likes of Jermain Defoe, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole to name a few.

Quina is been considered one of the best talents to come out of the academy in recent years. After extending his stay at the Hammers until 2019, he shared his delight at signing his first professional contract.

Quina told whufc.com: “I am very happy to have signed my first professional contract with West Ham and it has always been my dream."

“I chose West Ham because it is a great Club," he stated. "They like to give young players opportunities to break into the first-team like Reece Oxford and I hope to do the same."

“I know that talent alone is not enough to see me develop as a player," Quina concluded. "I just want to keep working hard every day. Hopefully I will get my chance.”

Great news for the club

The 17-year-old has been star talent in his first season at East London, with the highlight been a 40-yard screamer against Leicester City in October.

There is some good talents currently coming through the youth academy, and U23 manager Terry Westley has praised the signing of the Portuguese youngster.

"It’s great news for the Academy," Westley said. "It’s great news for the first team squad and the manager Slaven [Bilic], and great news from a brand and PR perspective with the board and directors backing the Club to move forward with a talent as big as what he could be."

“[The deal] shows how far we have come in recent years," he admitted. "Attracting the very best talent, not only just in England but in Europe, he’s that good."

Westley concluded: “He’s got that star quality and for him to commit long-term to us is great news."

