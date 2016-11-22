Bayern Munich announce Rolfö arrival

After a storming season in the Damallsvenskan, it’s easy to imagine most clubs in Europe would be eyeing key members of the title-winning Linköping squad – with plenty of public interest in Permille Harder and Stina Blackstenius. However, the first blow to Martin Sjögren’s roster hasn’t been to either of his top two goalscorers but one of their fellow attackers as today it was announced that Fridolina Rolfö has signed for FC Bayern Munich.

Hard working for club and country

A rangy attacker, Rolfö’s goal tally of five in 13 league apps this season is meagre when compared with Harder and Blackstenius but her work on the pitch speaks for itself, her tireless performances for Sweden in Rio 2016 a huge factor in Blågult’s progression in the Olympic tournament.

Having seen her Olympics cut short with a broken metatarsal, Rolfö was similarly forced to sit out most of the second-half of the Damallsvenskan season, returning for just a handful of Linköping’s games as they entered the home straight, although she still managed to find the back of the net four times in all competitions.

One of the many Linköping’s players who was vastly important to their success this year her loss is Munich’s gain as the German giants look for their third league title.

Boost in attack

A positive singing for the current Frauen-Bundesliga champions, Thomas Wörle was full of praise for the Swedish international, speaking of her talent and power on the pitch as well as her versatility across the attacking line, describing her as dangerous in front of goal. The move to Munich beneficial for both parties, Wörle certain that Rolfö will only continue to develop in Germany.

Already with a number of accolades to her name, such as her recent silver medal in Rio, Damallsvenskan title and her U19 Championship winners medal, Rolfö has expressed her desire to add to her trophy haul with Munich, doing what she can to help the team out.

The attacker, who turns 23 on Thursday, has said she can’t wait to get started with the Bavarians but won’t officially join the squad until 1 January 2017 but will only miss two league games before the Bavarians break for the winter and will have plenty of time to integrate into the talented Munich attack.