Manchester United plan to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract by an extra year

It has been confirmed by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, that the Red Devils will be looking to extend the contract of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, by an extra season.

Fresh and ready to go

Ibrahimovic is regarded as one of the most prolific and talented striker of the past decade, scoring countless goals for the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Swede left Paris this summer as a free agent, and many were excited to see him making the move to the Premier League with the Red Devils. The 35-year-old has certainly impressed, with eight goals in 17 matches in all competitions despite a small blip in form.

The option for an extension of contract of another season was in his initial contract, and it was confirmed by Mourinho ahead of the clash with Feyenoord, that they will look to exercise the extension.

"Zlatan's situation is simple: he has a one-plus-one year [contract] with the club and we are happy with him," said Mourinho. "We will execute the option of a second season."

"So in two years' time he can do what he wants because he will be free," he stated. "He is happy, committed and loving his life as a football player at Man United."

"This is probably the last big challenge of his football career," Mourinho added. "So it is perfect for him to be here for the next 18 months and then he owns the decision of his future."

"I feel in shape, feel fresh and good." Ibrahimovic said. "If I feel like I do now, it will be a second year."

Facing a tough clash

United will be preparing for yet another crucial European clash, when they welcome Feyenoord to Old Trafford. It has been a so-so Europa League campaign from the Red Devils, but a win on Thursday will leave them needing just a point to make it to the knockout stages, and Matteo Darmian admitted that they are still in the race for qualification.

"I think it is a difficult group because we have to face a difficult opponent," Darmian told MUTV. "But we are still in the race."

"We have an important game against Feyenoord and we have to win," the Italian admitted. "We'll prepare to make sure we're ready."

"I remember [the Feyenoord game in Holland] because it was not a good game for us," Darmian added. "We have to change this and win our away games."

"But for now we’re playing at home and maybe that is a little bit easier," Darmian concluded. "We want to win on Thursday and make our fans happy."

Manchester United will take on Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday, November 24 with kick-off at 8:05pm BST.