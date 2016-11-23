David Moyes praises Papy Djilobodji's improvement despite dismissal

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, has insisted that summer signing Papy Djilobodji, is improving with every passing game, despite his recent dismissal in the 3-0 win over Hull City.

Lacking the experience

Many on Wearside were skeptical when it was announced that the defender had completed his £8million move from Chelsea this summer. For some time skepticism was been proven right, with the 27-year-old defender failing to initially get to grips at the Stadium of Light.

However he has improved over the last few matches, with the 2-1 win over Bournemouth been a stand out. For the majority of the 89 minutes that he was on pitch against Mike Phelan's side he looked strong, but was dismissed for two bookable offences a minute before the end of normal time, and Moyes put it down to inexperience.

“I thought he played well again,” Moyes told the Sunderland Echo. “But it just showed he’s 27 but he’s playing like a 22 or 23-year-old centre-half at times with his little bit of inexperience."

“It comes from games as well," he stated. "And not maybe being brought up in the culture of ‘Don’t always go tight all the time’ and ‘we’re 3-0 up."

Moyes added: "What are you going in for a challenge for when it’s 3-0?’ There was no need.”

Back in the international set-up

His improving performances could see him back on the international radar for Senegal, Djilobodji has 12 caps currently, but has failed to play since 2015, and has admitted that there is history between himself and the coach Aliou Cisse. However with African Cup of Nations around the corner, he admitted that he would like a return but is fully focused currently on winning games for Sunderland.

“I’m trying to work hard and win games here," Djilobodji said. "But I’d like to go back."

“There’s a bit of history between me and the Senegalese national coach," he added. "But I’m sure that will clear.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, November 26 with kick-off at 3pm BST.