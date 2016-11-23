Martin Samuelsen returns to West Ham United after Blackburn Rovers terminate loan deal

It has been confirmed that West Ham United youngster and Norway international Martin Samuelsen, has returned to the Hammers, after his season-long loan at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers, was terminated.

Wish him the best

The teenager is currently one of the brightest talents in the Hammers academy, and has managed to break into the Norway senior team at the tender age of 19.

However he was loaned out to Ewood Park back in August to gain some first-team experience under the watch of Owen Coyle.

Samuelsen has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Rovers, playing in just four matches, and Coyle confirmed on Tuesday that Samuelsen's time with the Lancashire club was over.

"We had a good chat and Martin’s family felt that he wanted to be starting games," Coyle told rovers.co.uk "And at this moment in time we couldn’t guarantee him that."

"So we agreed that it was in his best interest to return to West Ham," he confirmed. "He’s a great lad and we wish him well.”

Making an instant impact

Samuelsen was thrown straight right back into the mix by Terry Westley, and proved to be a masterstroke with the Norwegian scoring the Hammers only goal in their 1-1 draw with Rovers. Samuelsen was part of the team that won the Premier League Cup last season, and shared his delight at getting back on scoresheet and getting minutes under his belt.

"I'd say it was a fair result but we had enough chances to win the game," Samuelsen told whufc.com. "In the second half, I came through and their keeper made a really good save. But probably, a draw was fair."

"I'm always happy to score and get the minutes today I just enjoy playing football really," he stated. "The last time I played was here for the U23s against West Brom so I'm delighted to be able to play today."

"At Blackburn I've been working hard and going in to train pretty much every day because I haven't been playing," Samuelsen concluded. "I've been doing the extras to allow myself to be more fit when I get the chance to play."

West Ham United will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 27 with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.