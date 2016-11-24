Arsene Wenger reflects on group standings and disappointing PSG draw

Arsene Wenger was disappointed but also optimistic about Arsenal's chances of finish top of their Champions League group after their 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain last night.

Top spot a tough ask

The draw means that Arsenal are second going into the final round of matches, and need to better PSG’s result against Ludogorets when they visit Basel.

The gunners went behind in the first half when Edinson Cavani finished a Blaise Matuidi cross. Then in first half added time Alexis Sanchez was brought down by Thomas Meunier in the penalty area, and the resulting spot kick was dispatched by Oliver Giroud,

Arsenal went ahead on the hour when PSG midfielder Marco Verratti deflected the ball into his own goal, but the visitors equalised when Lucas Moura’s header was glanced in by Alex Iwobi.

Embed from Getty Images Arsenal tried in vein to get a winning goal to take them top. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty

“At the moment we are second – but its not over,” said Wenger after the game. “We have a 90 per cent chance to finish second but we wanted to finish first. “

The Frenchman went on to say, “But at the moment we have not lost a game in this group, you know. Overall, we have done the job well and will it be enough to finish first? I don’t know.’

“As you look at all the groups, you cannot really guess is it good or bad.”

After the gunners took the lead, PSG continued to create chances, with Cavani going close on a number of occasions. When asked if he felt a draw was a fair result after the Uruguayan’s misses, Wenger felt his side deserved a point.

“When you’re 2-1 up and you score an own goal, you’re entitled somewhere to think you could have won the game,” Wenger said.

"Overall it’s maybe a fair result because if you look at the number of chances we created, I would concede it’s maybe fair."

Strong company

Arsenal sealed qualification from their group after their victory over Ludogorets on match day 4, and have been joined by PSG, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester City, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco.