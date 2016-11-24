Emi Martinez signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal today announced that back-up keeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a new long term contract with the North London club.

The Argentine has failed to establish himself in the first team yet, and therefore it is perhaps surprising he's been given a new contract after being shipped out on loan down the years. Nonetheless he's been given a new contract as he continues to hope to impress in Arsenal colours.

Career to date

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal back in 2010, arriving from Independiente and slotting into the Gunners' youth academy. The highly rated keeper would then go out on loan four times in search of first team football. His first spell was an extremely short one, joining Oxford United on an emergency loan, playing one game.

Martinez then played fifteen times for Sheffield Wednesday in 2013/14 after playing twice in the league cup for Arsenal the season before. His next spell came at Rotherham in 2014/15, as he featured eight times in the same season as he got a chance in the first team., playing four times in the league due to injuries. He then went on loan to Wolves last season, making 15 appearances.

This season he's been more involved within the Arsenal first team though, playing in all of the club's league cup fixtures as he's helped his side reach the quarter-finals so far.

Under the guidance of Petr Cech, Martinez could develop very well. However whether or not he'll get the chance to really impress and become a regular remains to be seen.

An amazing feeling

Martinez is currently Arsenal's third choice option behind Cech and David Ospina, but speaking about his new deal the Argentine said; "It feels amazing to be honest.

This is a big step for me, signing a new deal for Arsenal, training every day with big goalkeepers, big players and I feel like I’m one of them now. I really want to reach the top level."

The shot stopper has been at the club ever since he was a teen-ager so getting the chance to sign on for more years is something that has pleased him hugely, saying, “Arsenal means everything to me. I grew up here, I learnt English here and I’ve got everything in the UK. I love this club and I want to be the No 1 goalkeeper here for many years."