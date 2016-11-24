MK Dons job a bit too soon for me, says Gerrard

Steven Gerrard recently ended another chapter of his footballing career, as he announced his exit from L.A. Galaxy. Soon after, rumours started flying around, linking him with either a return to Liverpool or Celtic to join up with former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Another story that turned out to be true was that Gerrard was offered the managerial post at MK Dons and he even spoke with their chairman, Pete Winkelman, discussing the club's ideas and their goals for the season. In the end, Gerrard felt the job was a bit 'too soon' in his career and so he pulled out of the race.

Gerrard taking time to consider next move

Steven Gerrard spoke to BT Sport and explained his decision to not take the MK Dons job. He claimed that he is "taking his time" to consider what's next for him, for his family and for his career and thinks that there will be "exciting times" moving forward.

He conceded the fact that he had spoken with MK Dons' chairman, "I spoke to MK Dons. I had a chat with the chairman," he said.

"It's a very exciting job for somebody else but it's a bit soon for me.But it's true, I did speak to them," he added.

The MK Dons job would probably have been perfect for the Reds legend to kick-start his managerial career, but he is making the wiser choice in taking his time and valuing his options, which also include a return to his beloved Liverpool.

Coaching role?

Gerrard has returned to Merseyside and there is talk of him returning to Liverpool in the capacity of a coach. He does have past experience in coaching as he has worked with the Liverpool under-16 side and England under-18s in rceent years. Jurgen Klopp spoke earlier when the rumours spread about Gerrard's return that he would always be welcome back at Anfield and it seems as though Gerrard might be intent on making the German keep his word.

While Gerrard is currently taking his UEFA A Coaching license, a return to Liverpool might also coincide with a role in a new-look England backroom staff alongside Frank Lampard, should Gareth Southgate be granted the job, the former England defender has expressed his desire to bring the duo to bring their experience and put it to good use at the national level.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Gerrard ultimately decides to do with a return to Liverpool looks the likeliest of possibilities.