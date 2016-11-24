Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says he has no idea if he will name unchanged team vs Sunderland

Liverpool haven't had "the biggest injury issues" this season going into Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at Anfield, according to Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds were left without midfielder Adam Lallana in their 0-0 draw away at Southampton a week ago due to an injury sustained over the course of the international break.

His injury meant that Klopp once again made had to make changes to his starting line-up, meaning he hasn't been able to name an unchanged eleven in 40 games, a run extending back to last season.

But the German suggested that Lallana's injury would keep him out for two or three games, including Sunderland and Tuesday night's EFL Cup quarter-final with Leeds United.

That means Klopp could name the exact team that took on the Saints, with Georginio Wijnaldum taking up a spot in midfield in place of Lallana, although he gave nothing away as to his thinking.

Klopp: We don't plan to make changes every week

Asked about the aforementioned statistic, and whether he could finally adopt an unchanged team against Sunderland, Klopp declared that he has "no idea" because "it's Thursday and two days until Saturday."

He told journalists in his pre-match press conference that he "didn't know" about the run being "40 matches" because he believed they "didn't change too much."

But he continued: "There were different tournaments, 40 matches, with a few last season too. It's not that we say we can't start with the same line-up again."

Klopp said that they "have not the biggest injury issues until now" this season and that while they have "had a few", sometimes "the next game too quick" which meant they "needed to make a change" or "wanted to make a change."

"Maybe what it shows is that we only think about the next game and not about the last too much," suggested the manager, declaring that their previous game is "not important anymore" once it is over and "the analysis is done."

Klopp said that ahead of an upcoming game, he and his backroom staff "need to have a look in training" at "different things" and "especially at the style and strength of the next opponent."

He explained: "You think about who will help you most in the next game. That's all we think about. Probably, we always decided we needed somebody else, but not with a big plan behind it."

Klopp declared that his intention is not to "always change a winning team to make a new law", admitting: "That's surprised me a little bit honestly, that it's so often in a row."

Elsewhere, Sheyi Ojo is back in outdoor training and will hope to join the rest of his teammates before the turn of the year while Joe Gomez continues to ramp up his rehabilitation from over a year out injured with knee and Achilles issues.