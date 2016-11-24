Mourinho has same work ethic as Van Gaal but philosophies are different, says Blind

Daley Blind spoke to the Dutch newspaper about the similarities between the former co-workers and claimed that the Portuguese coach has a more "winning" mentality than his former manager.

Blind, who was signed for Manchester United, after an impressive showing in the 2014 World Cup, by Louis Van Gaal has been a regular for United under Mourinho this season, contrary to suggestions that Jose would sell the Versatile Dutchman at the start of the season.

Blind thinks it is no coincidence

When Mourinho first came to club, he spoke about how he preferred "specialist" players and how he didn't believe in having "multi-functional" players playing for his team, Blind is certainly the kind of player that falls into the multi-functional type of players.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman has featured 10 times for United in the premier league so far this season and looks set to be a key man for Mourinho."I am fortunate enough to have worked with a number of big coaches", says Blind.

"I learn a lot from Mourinho on a daily basis and he is a good guy", he added.

Van Gaal and Mourinho worked together before at Barcelona, where the Dutchman, at the time, was the manager of the side with Mourinho being his assistant. Mourinho was learning more and more about the game from his mentor and that is probably why Blind believes that Jose is "pretty similar" to Van Gaal in terms of his approach to games and his committment to the team.

Embed from Getty Images Mourinho in training with Blind. Photo: John Peters

Mourinho is more direct says Blind

Even though Blind was a Van Gaal signing, and was disappointed with the way Van Gaal left the club, he has taken to life under his new manager quite well and has put in some really great performances when called upon by Mourinho and this has had a positive effect on the Dutchman's morale.

Blind is pleased with the way Mourinho has shown "interest" in his abilities,

"Everybody likes it when your boss shows an interest in you", he said.

The former Ajax man spoke highly of his current boss and said that, "Mourinho earned himself the nickname 'The Special One' because of everything he has achieved.

Before adding, "He is an excellent coach who has an eye for details. He is very strong tactically."

Blind acknowledged that both Van Gaal and Mourinho have slight differences in their philosophies and that, Jose's style of play is "more direct" and focused on "winning".

Daley Blind and his team-mates will next face Feyenoord in the Europa League. The Dutch side managed to beat the Red Devils 1-0 on matchday one of the Europa League and United fans will be hoping that a home game is just what the players need to produce a strong performance.