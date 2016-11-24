Giovanni van Bronckhurst accepts Manchester United game will be different at Old Trafford

Ahead of tonight's UEFA Europa League game against Manchester United, Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects things to be very different for his side than they were when the side's met in the first game in the group.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Dutch side in Rotterdam with the winner being scored by Tonny Vilhena which saw United fail to deliver on the night which has put them on the back foot in the group.

United are a much better team at home

Van Bronckhorst though expects things to be very different for his side at Old Trafford given how well United have been playing at home this season compared to away games.

The Feyenoord coach said "in De Kuip," everybody saw that it is "possible to get a good result against Manchester United," but now they are at home "their approach will be different," as United now "must win," in order to keep their qualification hopes alive which makes "this a very different game than in Rotterdam."

Van Bronkhorst went on to say that he has "played a few times at Old Trafford," and he knows that the atmosphere in the ground is "fantastic," which makes the match a "special match."

He added that is is only the "third time that Feyenoord and United play other recently," so for his players it is a game which shows that "they can compete with the very top players."

Mourinho will get it right at United if he is given time, says Van Bronckhorst

Van Bronckhorst also gave some encouragement to his opposite number Jose Mourinho ahead of the game saying that if he is given the time he will get it right at United.

Van Bronckhorst said "it's always difficult to go a new team," and get it right from the start but as "he's shown before, he has had success at every club," so over time he believes he will "bring it to United."

He added that at the minute "results are not going the way they want," but the performances have been improving but "sometimes in football it goes this way," but he believes United are still capable of "winning prizes," this season.