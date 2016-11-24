Tottenham team news ahead of Chelsea clash: Alderweireld still out as Pochettino contemplates left-back pick

Mauricio Pochettino didn't have much positive news as he offered an injury update for Tottenham Hotspur fans, ahead of Saturday's crunch Premier League clash away to London rivals Chelsea.

The Argentine boss confirmed that Erik Lamela, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld were all out of the clash, one that Spurs could really do with taking points from after their Champions League exit earlier this week.

Who plays at left-back?

Against an in form Chelsea side, the last thing Pochettino will want is having to unsettle his defence even more, but that's set to be the case as Danny Rose is suspended for the clash.

Ben Davies would normally slot in, but with the Welshman still sidelined, Pochettino has no senior left-back to pick. Speaking about the problem in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the manager spoke about possibly using Kieran Trippier at left-back, although he normally play on the other side.

Alternatively, Jan Vertonghen and Kevin Wimmer could slot into the position, with the other playing alongside Eric Dier at centre-back. Vertonghen did just that against Sunderland earlier in the season, however Pochettino may want a the more senior defender at the heart of the defence against the Blues.

Alderweireld and Lamela remain sidelined

The reason that it will be Dier that Wimmer or Vertonghen partner is because Toby Alderweireld is still out with a worrying knee injury that has kept him out for much longer than anticipated. Still, Pochettino is carrying hopes of having him back for the home game against Swansea City next weekend too.

Lamela's continued absence is another concern, with Spurs seemingly lacking some creativity going forward without him, so his eventual return on the right thing will certainly be welcomed.

Elsewhere in the team, a number of players may be worried about losing their places after the disappointing loss to Monaco, potentially opening the door for the likes of Moussa Sissoko to come into the team. Young Harry Winks will feel confident of making a third consecutive start, having been one of few to impress recently.