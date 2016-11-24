Aaron Cresswell hopeful of victory ahead of Manchester United clash

West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell has said that he is hopeful that the Hammers can collect three points on Sunday, when Slaven Bilic's side travel north to take on Manchester United.

No easy games

It hasn't been a season to remember so far for the London Stadium outfit, with their confidence further deflated on Saturday night due to a late 3-2 defeat to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Bilic's side will have to dust themselves down as they head into a tough run of fixtures over the next few weeks. That begins with two trips to Manchester to take on Jose Mourinho's side, in both the league and in the EFL Cup, but Cresswell was hopeful that they get something at Old Trafford.

“Of course it would be nice to do that," Cresswell told whufc.com. "But we know it is going to be very tough, especially going there twice in four days."

“But there are no easy games in the Premier League," he admitted. "Whether you’re playing Liverpool or Chelsea, or one of the teams at the bottom, there’s no game that will be easy."

Cresswell concluded: “We know as players and professionals we need to get as many points as we can and hopefully we can do that on Sunday.”

Behind the gaffer

The Hammers are currently sitting in 17th, and only just a point outside the relegation places. This has put some pressure on Bilic, and with clashes with United, Arsenal and Liverpool in the coming weeks, it doesn't seem to be getting any better for the Croatian.

However, goalkeeper Darren Randolph stated that he is behind his manager, and confident that the Hammers can get something from their upcoming fixtures.

"They're good games for us to go and build up some confidence in by putting in some good performances," said Randolph, "I'm 100 per cent behind the manager."

He added: "I'll continue to work as hard as I can on and off the pitch to help turns things around."

West Ham United will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 27 with kick-off at 3pm BST.