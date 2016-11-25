Mike Phelan hopes that Hull can "address a lot of situations" against West Brom

Hull City manager Mike Phelan is hoping his side can produce a positive response against West Brom on Saturday, following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Sunderland last weekend.

"I'm confident in these players"

Phelan admitted "we have to become more consistent in our defending and our attacking". He added “we also have to get over the disappointment of last weekend quickly because it’s a fact that we didn’t defend well enough and that we didn’t score goals from the chances we created".

However, the manager expressed his belief in the squad after a poor run of form since the end of August that has contributed just one league victory. He suggested “I’m confident in these players, and the players have to be confident in themselves. We’ve won three games so far and we could do with winning some more quickly".

"We know that the season will be a rollercoaster"

With a lack of form and an injury crisis up front, Phelan is hoping his side can find a hero to convert chances that may arise on Saturday afternoon. He explained “I’m sure that if we keep that same forward-thinking attitude, then we will start to score goals" and the key to this is “we need to be patient and make sure that when our opportunities come along, we take them".

He added “we know that the season will be a rollercoaster, but we have to keep our heads high and handle whatever is thrown at us" and the manager has looked to West Brom and asked his team to follow their lead. “We saw West Brom put in a terrific performance at the start of the week and they were solid and disciplined, everything that we want really. They were as good as they set out to be and got their goals at good times".

Phelan will be hoping his squad can master the West Brom way when they take on the Baggies at 3:00 on Saturday.