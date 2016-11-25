My confidence comes from my freedom, says Coutinho

Ever since Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Liverpool, a lot of players have visibly improved and if there's one player who stands out, it's the Brazilian Maestro Philippe Coutinho.

Even more so this season, Coutinho has taken his game to another level and has been delivering for the team on a consistent basis with some magnificent goals as well as some great assists, with six goals and seven assists in all competitions already this term, he is in the form of his life.

Coutinho has hailed Klopp for the freedom he's given him in the team and he says that his "confidence, comes from his freedom".

Coutinho likes having the freedom to move around

The Brazilian spoke to Sky Sports about his role in the team and has expressed his delight at the freedom he's given in games to do things his way and this has helped him become a better player this season.

Coutinho said that he "likes the position" he's now playing in and that what he likes most about his role is that, he doesn't have to "stay in one place".

He continued and said that, "I have the freedom to move around. The manager is comfortable with me doing it and that’s given me the confidence to go and play".

Coutinho has worked to devastating effect alongside his compatriot Roberto Firmino and new signing Sadio Mane,with the trio contributing to a majority of the team's goals this season. Their constant movement allows them to exploit the opposition defence and get more goalscoring opportunities.

Not just these three players, the midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum have also contributed a goal or two and their defensive cover and work rate is what gives the attackers the confidence to go forward at will.

Coutinho then explained how he is "linking up well" with all of the players on the pitch, he said,"when the team is playing well, the individuals in the team look like they are playing better."

No European football has allowed Klopp to fine-tune the team

Liverpool have no European football to worry about unlike their rivals for the title race in the premier league. The Reds haven't lost since that 2-0 loss to Burnley, early in the season and have gone on to win 11 of the 15 games they've played this campaign.

Whilst the Liverpool players may not like having no Champions league/Europa League football, Coutinho explained that there is "more time" for the team to work on "tactics in training" and for Klopp to "get to know" his players better.

With the depth that Liverpool has in their squad this season, Klopp can afford to train his team with multiple tactics and prepare them for any and all challenges they may face against their offensive approach in games.

Coutinho has spoken in support of the "tactical training" that the Reds are doing. He says, "There is a lot of it. [Klopp] is teaching us to press when we don’t have the ball and keeping that pressure up. Then we have to keep possession when we do have the ball. It’s about putting that mentality into us."

The Brazilian has praised his coach for the "confidence" and the "mentality" he has put into his players.

Coutinho continued, saying: "This used to be a team that didn’t really believe in itself. Now the players feel more comfortable and this comes from the coach. That’s something that’s reflected on the pitch and in the results".