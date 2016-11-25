"Amazing" Wayne Rooney has nothing more to prove, insists Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says that Wayne Rooney has nothing to prove to anyone after showing his class during Manchester United's 4-0 win against Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa League.

Rooney has been ripped apart by many people in recent months about whether he was starting to wonder off into the wilderness with poor performances but since the international break, the striker has shown he still has what it takes to play for United at the top level.

Mourinho hails Rooney for his fantastic performance

Mourinho witnessed Rooney scoring the opening goal in the game against Feyenoord and registering the assist for Juan Mata's goal and he was thrilled with his captain's performance which saw him become United's highest European scorer on 39 goals.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Mourinho said that Rooney's achievement of becoming United top scorer in European competitions is "amazing," and that "his performance was like the team performance," which was fantastic throughout the game.

He added that everyone showed that they wanted to "score more goals and get into a position where we are ahead," in the group as it comes down to the head to head record after all of the games are played.

The Portuguese boss went on to say that Rooney's achievement will be even better if "he can help the club win the one trophy," that they have never won before "which is the Europa League."

Mourinho wants his team to push and win the Europa League

Mourinho admitted that he knows "it's not the biggest competition," but he wants his team to "push" and try and win the competition as by winning trophies it will give the team more confidence going forward.

The next target now for Rooney will to break Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record at United which he is only two goals behind after his goal against Feyenoord last night.

He will also be hoping now that his form has picked up after being dropped recently he will be back in the starting eleven for the game against West Ham United on Sunday at Old Trafford.