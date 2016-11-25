Lessons learnt as the Red Devils demolished Feyenoord at Old Trafford

Manchester United went into the game against Feyenoord at Old Trafford knowing that if they lost the game, they would exit the competition at the group stage which would have been unacceptable.

That didn't happen though as the team produced a magnificent performance during the game to run out comfortable 4-0 winners. The goalscorers on the night were Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, a Brad Jones own goal and Jesse Lingard.

It was also a night that saw Jose Mourinho make changes to his team as he looked to give some players time to show what they could do. So overall what was learnt from the game?

Carrick key to Pogba's brilliant form

Once again, Paul Pogba was instrumental for United during the game as he dictated the pace of the whole game. The reason for this upturn in form is down to Michael Carrick. Carrick is so important to the United team in midfield as controls the game from just in front of the back four. This then allowed Pogba to go forward and not be tied down which in turn allows the midfielder to be the creative player that he wants to be. United then create more chances in which they are able to score from.

Mkhitaryan shows what United have been missing

In from the wilderness, Henrikh Mkhitaryan finally was named in the starting lineup for the first time since the Manchester Derby in September in which he didn't perform well at all. This time though he showed what everyone has been talking about as he produced a man of the match performance in which he deserved at least to get on the score sheet.

Therefore going forward Mkhitaryan could be the player which United have been missing out on this season and he could move the team up the league if he produces more performances like the one against Feyenoord.

Rooney returning to form at the right time

Rooney showed once again during the game why he can still be a top player for United this season. Rooney was rightly dropped by Mourinho earlier in the season due to his bad form but since the Swansea City game before the international break, Rooney seems to have to have his hunger back.

The striker showed he's still got it in the penalty box as he expertly gave United the lead with a brilliant chip just after the half hour mark. He then brilliantly set up Mata for the second goal with a pass that not many players are able to produce. Rooney, therefore, if picked against West Ham United at the weekend, will have deserved to be picked.

Phil Jones continues to impress after injury

Since returning from injury before the international break, Phil Jones has been a rock in the back four for United. The defender hadn't played since January but has settled right back into the team. Against Feyenoord Jones was hardly tested but when he was asked to do anything he did it with ease. The key for him now is to keep up his fitness and cement his place in the team for the rest of the season.

Ibrahimovic's finishing still letting him down

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the starting lineup for this game after missing the game against Arsenal at the weekend due to suspension. The striker though continued during the game to miss chances but also played a pivotal in three of the goals. If United are going to be successful this season they are going to need Ibrahimovic to start firing on all cylinders and for him, to do that, he needs to work on his finishing.