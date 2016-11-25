Denayer on confidence

Sunderland's own Jason Denayer has revealed the state of the confidence within the squad ahead of their upcoming fixture with Liverpool, and luckily for fans the Belgian international claims that they are "high" going into the game.

Confidence is high

That feeling likely comes after the club's victory last weekend against Hull City, where the Black Cats walked away with an impressive 3-0 win and an even more important three points which they desperately needed.

Whilst scoring three goals was a great feeling for the squad and the supporters, perhaps the most crucial element of the game was the clean sheet Sunderland kept, their first of the season so far.

Back to back victories have restored a "lot of confidence" according to Denayer, who admitted that when things haven't been going well as a player you "ask questions" of yourself and your teammates in order to try and put things right, something that doesn't necessarily happen when you are winning.

Plenty of positives

That confidence doesn't just affect the squad on a matchday either with the Belgian stating it makes it "easier to come to training every day" which will no doubt have a knock on effect when the squad cross the white line on the day of a game.

One man who has helped Sunderland improve in recent weeks is Victor Anichebe who has scored three goals in his last two appearances and Denayer had high praise for the striker. He believes that "everyone knows what he can do" before going on to say it is "very important" for the club to have a player like him within the squad and it's safe to say he has made a huge impact.

On his own personal fitness, Denayer claimed he is "feeling good" after suffering what he described as a "bit of cramp," which gives a strong indication that he will be available for selection against Liverpool.