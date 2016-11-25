Swansea City vs Crystal Palace Preview: Bradley still looking for first win

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley is still looking for his first win as manager, and there will be few opportunities better than a home fixture against a struggling Crystal Palace.

Palace have lost their last five games, haven’t won a game since mid-September and lie 16th in the table.

Swansea are rock-bottom, but after an improved performance last week against Everton, will be hoping for their first win since the opening day of the season.

What the managers said

Swansea boss Bradley believes his side have what it takes to win: “We played a good match against Everton, training has been good this week and now we are ready to push on in a strong way,” said the American.

“We are ready to take all of the work we have done and make it count on Saturday.”

Palace boss Alan Pardew isn’t worried about his side’s current form: “I am an experienced manager. I have been in this situation many times. This is my ninth season in the Premier League and I want it to be 10 at Crystal Palace. I know where I stand.”

Pardew also spoke out against claims the board had spoke with him about his future, and said that the only conversations he has had with the board are the daily conversations with Steve Parish.

Team news

In midweek, Ki Sung-Yeung suffered an ankle injury that rules him out for two weeks. Leon Britton and Jefferson Montero could return after sitting out the draw with Everton through injury.

For Palace, Loic Remy picked up a calf strain while aiming to return from a thigh injury that has kept him out of the entire season so far. Steve Mandanda also remains sidelined, but Joe Ledley could return to the squad.

Previous meetings

The two side’s last meeting was in February, where the two teams played out a 1-1 draw. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the game’s opening goal before Scott Dann equalised just after half time to end Palace’s run of five defeats in a row.

The last time Swansea beat Palace was in September 2013, beating the Eagles 2-0 at Selhurst Park, with Michu scoring after 80 seconds and then setting up Nathan Dyer to seal the win.

Palace last beat Swansea on the last day of the 2014/15 season. Marouane Chamakh scored the only goal as Palace finished 10th and Swansea finished 8th. Swans youngster Kenji Gorre made his debut for the club that afternoon.

Match facts

In the Premier League, the two sides have faced each other six times, with either side winning once and four draws in the meantime.

Palace have averaged 0.71 points per game in league football during 2016, which is lower than any other team to play in the Football League or Premier League this year.

Christian Benteke has scored two girls and assisted once more in his three previous Premier League appearances at the Liberty Stadium.

The game kicks off on Saturday, 15:00, at the Liberty Stadium.