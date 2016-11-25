Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Tigers looks for home form

West Bromwich Albion will look to make it a maximum nine points when Tony Pulis' men travel to Humberside to face Hull City at The KC Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in 11 months on Monday night, after their convincing 4-0 demolition of Burnley. The win was Pulis' best result so far during his near two-year tenure in the West Midlands.

In contrast, The Tigers continue to struggle sitting in 18th spot having won just one of seven league games, losing six. Last time out, ten-man Hull were put to the sword by an improving Sunderland, in a game that could yet prove to be a six-pointer come May.

Home form vital for Tigers

After a solid start - winning their open two games - Mike Phelan's men are scratching around for league points. Their home form however gives the Yorkshire side cause for slight optimism at least.

Indeed before the international break, Robert Snodgrass masteminded a 2-1 comeback versus Southampton as the number 10 scored and then set up Michael Dawson within three minutes, to hold on for a precious three points.

The Scottish international is currently top scorer for Phelan's men with five goals this term. His overall contribution for the Tigers is an essential ingredient and will be again if Hull are to record only their fourth win of the campaign this weekend.

Phillips looking to continue run

On the road, West Brom themselves continue their Jekkyl and Hyde persona. Tony Pulis has however guided his side to wins at Crystal Palace and three weeks ago in a 2-1 victory versus holders Leicester City at The King Power.

£5m summer signing Matt Phillips and midfielder James Morrison have now both scored in their last two outings and are showing signs of a strong partnership with striker Salomon Rondon.

Morrison is also showing a return to form after an injury-hit conclusion to last season, having signed a new deal in June.

Hosts edge Premier League record

The two sides have met six time in the Premier League era. Hull just edge their previous meeting two to one, with three draws between the pair.

The last time they met, a 78th minute Saido Berahino goal was enough to take all three points for West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Team News

Mike Phelan is expected to have full-back Andrew Robertson available again, but will make a late call on the Scot. As will the Hull City boss on forward Shaun Maloney, who has a back strain.

Striker Will Keane has been ruled out for the season and Abel Hernandez will also miss the clash with West Brom.

Defender Alex Bruce is out until mid-December with an achilles injury, whilst Moses Odubajo is a long-term absentee with a fractured patella.

The visitors could have Nacer Chadli return from the knee injury that forced the Belgian out of Monday night's win.

Both Boaz Myhill and Saido Berahino will miss out again with a knock and lack of match fitness respectively.