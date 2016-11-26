Arsenal 3-1 Bournemouth: Gunners back to winning ways - as it happened

Anyway, that's all for now. Thank you for joining me, Matt Dawson, for live text commentary of Arsenal's 3-1 win over Bournemouth. Good-bye.

After that win Arsenal have closed the gap again to three points behind leaders Chelsea. They still sit in fourth place but that was a crucial win to stay in touch with the leaders. Bournemouth however can be overtaken if Southampton beat Everton later this afternoon.

Bournemouth played well in parts and Eddie Howe can be pleased with the display but on the day Arsenal just had too much for them. Nathan Ake was perhaps their best player on the day. He looked very composed, and made some crucial blocks and interceptions.

Well Arsenal have done what they failed to do last season; win in the month of November. A tough period is over for the Gunners who weren't convincing in the first half but significantly better in the second period. A deserved win for the Gunners but the visitors didn't make it easy.

FULL TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Bournemouth. Job done for the Gunners, a hard fought three points.

90' Arsenal kill the game off in brilliant fashion. Ozil plays the ball down the channel into Olivier Giroud who cuts it back and Sanchez has an easy tap in to make it 3-1 to the Gunners. Three point sealed.

90' GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

87' Brilliant play by Arsenal as Giroud chests the ball into the path of Aaron Ramsey but he skews his shot.

81' That was Brad Smith's last action of the game as he's replaced by Lys Mousset.

80' Into the last ten minutes and Brad Smith is booked for a tackle on Ozil.

76' What a chance this is for Bournemouth yet somehow Benik Afobe hasn't equalised here. Francis flicks on the ball but Afobe sticks his shot straight at Cech from a matter of yards out. Arsenal still 2-1 up, but under pressure.

75' First changes for Arsenal as Aaron Ramsey replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has had a solid game. Theo Walcott then comes off in place of Olivier Giroud.

73' Huge penalty shout for Bournemouth as Monreal seemingly handles the ball inside the area as Francis tries to flick it past him but nothing is given. Eddie Howe is livid.

71' Jordan Ibe comes on for Bournemouth in place of Junior Stanislas who seems to have an injury.

69' Granit Xhaka tries a customary shot from distance, but it ends up nowhere near the goal and somewhere in the crowd.

63' First change of the game for the Cherries as former Gunner Benik Afobe replaces Bournemouth's scorer Callum Wilson.

62' Sanchez is booked for a nasty tackle down the back of Harry Arter. No complaints from the Chilean towards the referee.

60' An hour played here at the Emirates, and Arsenal have been significantly better in this second half. Sanchez tries to play in Ozil but his pass has a little too much on it.

53' Arsenal are back in front. A patient build-up ends in Monreal finding Theo Walcott at the back post who heads home to restore Arsenal's lead. 2-1.

53' GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

46' Back out for the second half and away we go for the final 45 minutes.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth. Alexis Sanchez's early gifted goal canceled out by Callum Wilson's penalty as we go into the break all square.

45+3' Alexis Sanchez smacks one against the cross-bar from inside the box. A brilliant effort from the Chilean.

38' Alexis plays a nice one-two with Ozil before having a shot from inside the area which fails to hit the target.

37' Mohammed Elneny tries one from outside the box but smashes it high and wide. Better from Arsenal going forward.

35' Since that penalty Bournemouth have looked very good. They've settled into this game nicely and look a shadow of a team that have been so inconsistent away from home this season.

Shkodran Mustafi was also booked during that penalty incident for a show of dissent.

25' Bournemouth should be ahead. Ake puts a header back across goal and Adam Smith should bury the chance but instead heads over. Poor miss.

22' Nacho Monreal gets in a tangle with Callum Wilson and brings him down when there was no real danger. Arsenal were cruising but it's now 1-1 as Wilson slides home the penalty to beat Cech.

22' GOAL FOR BOURNEMOUTH!

21' PENALTY TO BOURNEMOUTH. Nacho Monreal brings down Callum Wilson.

A brilliant shot of Jack Wilshere with his head down after that Arsenal goal whilst Danny Welbeck shares a laugh with him. Conflicting loyalties of course for Wilshere today.

15' Not how Mathieu Debuchy wanted his afternoon to go. He hobbles off injured, and on comes Gabriel. His return very much short lived.

12' Absolutely terrible defending from Bournemouth. Adam Federici rolls it out to Steve Cook who then tries to give it back to Federici but instead rolls in Alexis Sanchez, who is calm and composed before finding the net. The Cherries all over the place at the back at the moment. 1-0 Arsenal.

12' GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

8' From the resulting free-kick Mohammed Elneny is teed up on the edge of the area but his fierce shot is blocked in the box.

7' Another booking for a Bournemouth man as Simon Francis brings down a rampaging Oxlade-Chamberlain down the left flank.

4' Steve Cook shown an early yellow card by referee Mike Jones for a challenge on Alexis Sanchez.

2' Adam Smith then goes down the other end for Bournemouth but smashes the ball wide from distance.

2' An immediate chance for Arsenal as the ball gets cut back to Ozil by Oxlade-Chamberlain but Ake gets his body in the way.

1' Under way at the Emirates,

Jack Wilshere in the stands, sitting next to the injured Danny Welbeck.

The players are in the tunnel. 5 minutes until we get underway at the Emirates.

Three straight draws for Arsenal in all competitions. They'll have to massively improve today. As for Bournemouth, they've won just once on the road. An intriguing game ahead. Kick off is almost upon us.

We have a result in today's early kick-off where Stoke have beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road thanks to a Heurelho Gomes own goal.

A little re-shuffle for Bournemouth today then with Jack Wilshere illegible against his parent club. Nathan Ake therefore starts in midfield, rather in defence. Ake scored the winner against Stoke last weekend so he'll be full of confidence. Adam Smith is the man who replaces Wilshere in the side.

A pre-match stat for you here courtesy of @OptaJoe on twitter; Mathieu Debuchy is set to make his first Premier League appearance since 8th November 2015. 385 days ago. Definitely a long time coming then for the Frenchman. Can he reignite his Arsenal career?

Two changes for the Cherries; Brad Smith comes in for Charlie Daniels whilst Adam Smith is back from suspension.

Meanwhile it is yet again another midfield partnership for Arsene Wenger today. Mohammed Elneny who was far from convincing against Manchester United last week starts alongside Granit Xhaka who Arsenal fans will be very happy is starting. Coqulin and Ramsey drop to the bench. No place for Olivier Giroud in the league again.

Very interesting to see Mathieu Debuchy back in the Arsenal starting XI. He's been out with injury and replaces Carl Jenkinson at right back today with Hector Bellerin out injured until mid-December. Jenkinson isn't even on the bench. Debuchy played for Arsenal U23s last weekend, scoring in a win over Tottenham so a similar sort of performance is in order at the Emirates today.

Bournemouth subs: Allsop, Mings, Ibe, Fraser, Pugh, Mousset, Afobe.

Bournemouth team: Federici, Adam Smith, Francis, Cook, Brad Smith, Ake, Gosling, Arter, Stanislas, King, Wilson.

Arsenal subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Coquelin, Ramsey, Iwobi, Giroud.

Arsenal team: Cech, Debuchy, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez.

We'll have team news with you any second now.

Eddie Howe is a man that has been tipped as Wenger's future successor at Arsenal, being a manager that has a very similar style of play to the French veteran. Howe had this to say; "Arsenal have had a big influence in my football ideas. There are slight similarities between how we play but I wouldn't say we're identical, there are differences in players and ideas."

It will be interesting to see what midfield combination Arsenal will go with against Bournemouth, after Santi Cazorla's injury has left somewhat of a void which is still left to be filled properly. Granit Xhaka has been left out regularly this season so whether he comes back in for Aaron Ramsey who has been less than impressive in the last two games remains to be seen. Wenger said; "We have enough quality players in our side to get around that, even if Santi is a massive player for us. We are good enough to find solutions despite the fact he’s not there."

Arsene Wenger had this to say about how the month of November has gone: "It depends now what we will do for the last weeks of November. But at the moment, we haven’t lost. We had difficult games: Tottenham, Man United and of course Paris Saint-Germain. It’s three difficult games in a row but let’s see how we finish November."

Much has been made of Arsenal throughout a traditionally tough November period. Wenger's worst points per game ratio comes in this month, and it's clear to see why. So far they've drawn both Premier League games this month, against Spurs and Manchester United, before drawing with PSG in midweek. As for Bournemouth they've struggled on the road this season, winning just once away from home as they beat Stoke 1-0 last weekend.

Last five league games: Arsenal - WDWDD Bournemouth - WDLLW

As for Bournemouth, they will be without loanee Jack Wilshere, who of course is ineligible against his parent club who the Cherries take on today. Adam Smith however is back from suspension and Jordan Ibe has recovered from an illness. Artur Boruc and Andrew Surman are still injury doubts though.

The Gunners go into this game without Hector Bellerin and Santi Cazorla again who remain out injured. Petr Cech is expected to come back in for David Ospina whilst Nacho Monreal should replace Kieran Gibbs who played against PSG. This game however will come too soon for Lucas Perez who has only just returned to training.

This will be just the fourth meeting between the two sides, with the Cherries yet to beat Arsenal in their previous encounters. Their first meeting was way back in 1987 in a League Cup encounter when the Gunners won 3-0. The only other two games between Arsenal and Bournemouth both ended 2-0 to the Gunners when they faced each other in the league last season. Mesut Ozil scored in both of those games against, whilst Gabriel scored at home and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted in the away fixture.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today sees Arsenal take on Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League as Arsene Wenger and Eddie Howe lock horns. Stay tuned for all the updates from me, Matt Dawson.