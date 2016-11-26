Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Victor Moses' effort ends Spurs' unbeaten run and keeps Blues top

A second-half effort from Victor Moses sent Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League table, recording their seven consecutive win, with their narrow 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, ending their unbeaten league run.

It was the visitors who started the brightest, with a disallowed goal from Harry Kane before Christian Eriksen's 11th-minute opener. Kyle Walker and Kane nearly added a second, before Pedro's equaliser on the the stroke of half-time. Moses put Spurs to the sword with his 51st minute winner, half chances from Marco Alonso and Eriksen followed, but nothing could stop Antonio Conte's side returning to the top.

Straight out of the traps

Another Premier League weekend brought around another bitter London derby, and featured two of the league in-from sides, with the hosts winning six on the spin and visitors remaining unbeaten. It was Mauricio Pochettino's side that started the brighter of the two.

They thought they had taken the lead through Kane in the fifth minute, only for it to be ruled offside, but they didn't have to wait long to open their account. It was a superb solo effort from Eriksen, who had failed so far to live up to his form of last season. The Dane did well to pick up the ball 25 yards out before lashing past Thibaut Courtois, seeing Chelsea concede their first goal in 10 hours and Spurs well on course for their first Premier League win at the Bridge.

Courtois continued to be called upon as the half went on to keep his side in the contest. Walker powered down the right-hand side in the 31st minute, before a toe-poking an effort towards goal, but was turned away by the Belgian. Kane then had another bite at the cherry two minutes later, it was good play from the striker as he turned well on the edge of the area but Courtois was there once again.

Back on level terms

It looked like Spurs would head into the break just ahead, but found themselves back on level terms spectacularly on the stroke of the break. Pedro had a resurgence under Conte, and he continued his great form producing an excellent Cryuff turn on the edge of the area. That gave the Spaniard the space to get his shot off and he curled it brilliantly beyond Hugo Lloris.

Turned on his head

Chelsea had been second-best until their equaliser and they looked a different side in the second period taking the lead six minutes after the restart. Moses was another player that had found a new lease on life under the Italian coach and the Nigerian was there unmarked to get on Diego Costa's pull-back to smash it past it beyond Lloris and Jan Vertonghen on the line.

Costa was causing havoc once again on the by-line, playing another dangerous ball this time to Alonso, but he skied the effort overt the crossbar from ten yards.

The final opportunity of a well-fought contest fell to the visitors, Kane had caused Chelsea problems and was at it again when he played the ball to Eriksen in the 63rd minute. The Danish international only had one thing on his mind, but Courtois was once again there to deny him.