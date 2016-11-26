Ronald Koeman relishing return to Southampton

Everton travel south to play Southampton as Ronald Koeman returns to his old club. The Dutch boss isn’t expecting the warmest of welcomes back to the club he helped propel up the Premier League table.

Speaking to the assembled media at Finch Farm, Koeman said his time at Southampton was “great” and “special” but it is “time to think about Everton.”

Koeman’s decision to move to Merseyside had been widely questioned in the summer but he believes he’s moved to a great club. He said he is “really happy with a move to Everton” because he has a “project” where everyone knows they can “reach what we want to do.”

Koeman on needing time

When Koeman joined the Toffees in the summer, much was made of the move, with plenty of pundits expecting immediate success. The former Southampton boss took over a squad that lacks quality and is fresh off a second disappointing season in the Premier League.

It is and never was going to be an overnight change but improvements can be seen. He said he and his coaching staff “try to do things different” but in doing that he “needs time.”

After a flying start, Everton have hit a bit of a lull and it’s something Koeman he has to change. The Dutch boss said that in the previous game against Swansea City, the first half was “really disappointing” and his side need to “start much better” than they have in recent fixtures.

The January transfer window

The Blues are expected to make a number of moves in the January transfer window to offset a disappointing summer window. Koeman knows his team will be linked with plenty of players but said they “working on getting the best players in we (Everton) need.”

Everton have already been linked with Manchester United winger Memphis Depay with Koeman making the short trip to Old Trafford during the week to watch his fellow dutchman play in the Europa League.

Injury report

The Everton confirmed he has a fully fit squad to choose from apart from Muhamed Besic and Matthew Pennington.

Besic has a small chance at returning to action before the end of this season but is not expected to be fully ready until the summer.