Visitors condemn Red Devils to fourth consecutive home league draw in a row

That brings an end to today's live Premier League between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford. I have been Brandon Sayer and until next time havd a good night.

United now are struggling to keep pace with the top four and may have to focus on the Europa League to get Champions League football next season. Both of these sides will play each other again on Wednesday night in the EFL cup.

Yet another terrible result for United at home as they have now drawn their last four home games in the Premier League. West Ham got what they wanted from the game and will be happy.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United.

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - Creswell receives a yellow card for a deliberate trip on Mkhitaryan.

85' - Manchester United substitution: Lingard is replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

80' - A wonderful move ended with Ibrahimovic testing Randolph once again after a fantastic cross from Rooney.

78' - Pogba forces Randolph into a fantastic diving save to keep his side on level terms. United starting ramp up the pressure.

77' - Off the post! Mkhitaryan goes within a few inches of giving United the lead. A fantastic move ended with a cross into the box and the midfielder's first time effort somehow stayed out of the net. So unlucky.

74' - West Ham substitution: Lanzini is replaced by Andre Ayew.

74' - Lingard tests Randolph's hands with a powerful long range strike but he was equal to it.

66' - West Ham substitution: Sakho is replaced by Ashley Fletcher.

65' - Double Manchester United substitution: Rashford and Mata off. Mkhitaryan and Rooney on.

55' - Payet forces De gea into making a decent save from a long range free kick. Great try from the winger.

53' - Sakho heads a dangerous Payet free kick just over the bar. United need to up the tempo here in the seocnd half if they want to get in front for the first time in the game.

46' - Referee John Moss blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

The half was a very good one especially when West Ham took the lead in only the second minute of the game through a Sakho header. United then though grew into the game and got back on levels terms when Ibrahimovic scored a header. After that though Mourinho got sent off to the stands for kicking a water bottle. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

HT. Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United.

45+2' - Once again United produce some wonderful football which saw Lingard in on goal but Randolph produced a wonderful diving save to keep it out of the net.

45' - The referee has decided to add on two minutes at the end of the first half.

36' - What a chance for Rashford to give United the lead! A headed clearance somehow went the whole way through the West Ham defence but Rashford couldn't beat Randolph 1 on 1. Big chance missed that.

34' - A good move from United sees Ibrahimovic head the ball across the box to Lingard but the winger got too much on the shot to blaze it over the bar.

27' - Pogba receives a yellow card for a dive and will miss the EFL cup quarter final match against West Ham on Wednesday.

21' - Goal for United! Ibrahimovic has equalised for United. The goal was created by a beautiful through pass from Pogba which found the big striker and he headed the ball past the helpless Randolph. Just what United needed .

15' - Mata has United's first on target in the game as he forces Randolph into making a routine save.

13' - Absolutely nothing happening for United so far as Pogba hits a shot miles over the bar. Need an urgent reaction here they do.

2' - Goal for West Ham! Diafra Sakho gives the visitors the lead. Payet was the creator from the free-kick as he put it right on the head of the striker who made no mistake to give the hammers the lead. Diaster for United.

1' - Referee John Moss gets the game underway. Game on!

West Ham United substitutes: Adrian, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Zaza, Ayew, Fletcher, Fernandes.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Young.

West Ham United starting XI: Randolph; Kouyate, Collins, Ogbonna; Antonio, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell; Payet, Sakho, Lanzini.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Herrera, Pogba; Rashford, Mata, Lingard; Ibrahimovic.

The team news from Old Trafford is in. Stay tuned as bring it to you next!

That team news will be confirmed at 15:30 with live kick-off set for 16:30. I've been Harry Robinson, you'll be joined by Brandon Sayer for this evening's fixture in a few hours. Enjoy the game, we've had some crackers already this weekend in the Premier League. Of course, last time these two sides faced each other kept Manchester United out of the top four as West Ham came back in stunning fashion in their final game at the Boleyn Ground. It won't quite be the same atmosphere today, but it could be just as exciting.

For Jose Mourinho, Chris Smalling is still out with a foot injury while Eric Bailly is expected to return in late December, as Mourinho revealed after Thursday night's Feyenoord victory.

So, what about today's teams? For the visitors, Reece Oxford, Arthur Masuaku and Gökhan Töre are all unavailable, but should return within the week. Meanwhile, Andy Carroll remains a doubt with a knee injury, although some reports have suggested the Englishman may prove a shock inclusion this afternoon, originally expected to return on December 11th. Sam Byram is the Hammers' only long-term absence. Defender Winston Reid is the only suspension.

Despite all the issues at West Ham currently, a win at Old Trafford could move them up to 12th immediately, such is the tightness in the bottom half of the Premier League. It's tight at the top too, with Manchester United able to move just two points off after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 loss at Chelsea yesterday evening.

Bilic, though, is not "fearful" that his job is under threat. Speaking ahead of Sunday's game, the Croatian boss said, "I feel pressure, of course, as at the moment we are not producing and do not have enough points to feel happy and safe. I speak to the owners regularly after every game and I feel support. I'm concentrating on my job and our next game."

United, Manchester that is, are looking for a spell of wins. West Ham are looking for just one win, having been waiting for a league victory since October 22nd, when they beat relegation candidates Sunderland 1-0. Slaven Bilic's side have struggled, not only in their new home, the London Stadium, but on the road too. The Hammers sit just above the relegation, only on goal difference.

While United are, indeed, struggling to keep up with the top four in the Premier League, their performances have been encouraging and have shown progress. West Ham, on the other hand, are most definitely struggling and some have tipped them for relegation, only months after a wonderful first season in charge for Slaven Bilic.

It was a dominating performance on Thursday evening, United finally managing to grab the second goal in a game, something they have struggled with recently despite dominating at Old Trafford on multiple occasions. Stoke City, Burnley and Arsenal were all gifted points by United's inability to find the net from a plethora of chances, but Feyenoord fell the other side of things. Wayne Rooney gave United a first-half lead with a wonderful chip over Brad Jones, fed through by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he became United's all-time goalscorer in European competition with 39 goals. Second half goals came from Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard as well an own goal from Jones, hitting a cross from Zlatan into his own net.

Good evening, this weekend of Premier League action is coming to a close but not before two more exciting matches. Over on the South Coast, Southampton host Everton but here we'll have live minute-by-minute commentary of Manchester United - West Ham United as Jose Mourinho's men look to build on an impressive 4-0 demolition of Feyenoord.