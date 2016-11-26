Jose Mourinho still sure Manchester United can win the league

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United haven't hit the heights they would've liked to this season. The Red Devils sit sixth in the league table after twelve fixtures, of which they have only won five games, a disappointing number for a team that intends to challenge for the title this season.

Mourinho, however, still has faith that his troops can close the points gap and can actually win the Premier League. The Portuguese's start to life at Old Trafford has been worse than his predecessors, but he is still confident that the team can go on and achieve the targets he set at the start of the season.

Jose believes United can recover lost points

As it stands, United are 11 points off league leaders Manchester City and have won ojst one of their past six matches. And yet, Mourinho has kept faith in his team and believes that they can recover the points.

Mourinho spoke about how in his title-winning campaign at Chelsea, he was in a similar situation as he is now. "When I won the last title 18 months ago — I had a ten-point advantage and then, in one month, I had the same points as Man City."

"We lost ten points in one month, " Mourinho admitted. "I think it was the end of December or the beginning of January and we’d lost ten points," he added.

That was when the road to recovery began for the Blues and they eventually ended up winning the title. This is why Mourinho believes that his United side can "recover lost points" and that "others" can lose points as well.

Mourinho wants to take the season match by match

This season has brought a whole new level of football to the England's top division. Every team has improved with new players, investment and new managers.

Mourinho recently suggested that United are the "unluckiest team in the league," as their performances haven't been going hand in hand with their results so far, but the Portuguese is still optimistic about the rest of the season.

"During the season, there are moments when everything goes against you and moments where everything goes in your favour," he said. He accepted the fact that his team "know the game is not over," and concedes that the "reality is there is a distance."

He continues, "and there are many quality teams, but let’s go match by match and see what happens. We play another difficult game on Sunday, so we see if we can get the three points."

United will be hoping to get a positive result against the hammers following a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa League.