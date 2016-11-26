Bob Bradley says win can be a turning point

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley said the win against Crystal Palace can be a turning point for their season.

Swansea beat Crystal Palace 5-4 in one of the craziest games the Premier League has surely ever seen.

Doubles from Leroy Fer and Fernando Llorente in addition to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s opener was just enough to beat the Eagles, in a game that takes Swansea off the foot of the table.

What did Bradley say?

Bradley commented after the game: "This could be a turning point, Sometimes you just feel something crazy to change your luck - and maybe this can be that moment.

“It's been a difficult season, so much hasn't bounced the right way for them, but they've come in every day with the right mentality," the American noted with a smile on his face.

"And the character they showed here will pay off because we know it's there and I know we will continue to see it and they deserved this for that."

Bradley also added that he’s confident to come in and to make sure training is good, the mentality is good but he needs to get points in the short term.

What did the players have to say?

Fer was clearly happy after the game: “It’s a massive three points and the most crazy game I’ve played.”

Jack Cork added: “It was a mental rollercoaster and we are physically drained. At 3-1 we thought the game was finished. At 4-3 we were a bit deflated but somehow we managed to get the win.”

Today’s game was the most goals scored in a single league game at the Liberty Stadium since it opened in 2005.

Where does this leave Swansea?

It’s easy to dismiss this game as an anomaly, considering the crazy circumstances of the final 20 minutes, but Swansea’s defence really needs to be improved upon.

Kyle Naughton is the only defender that has featured regularly under Bradley, with a number of defenders being rotated as the manager looks to find his best team.

There’s still an Ashley Williams-shaped hole in this Swansea team, in terms of defensive qualities and his leadership. It’s all hypothetical, but it’s hard to imagine Swansea going down 4-3 just ten minutes after they were 3-1 up against a side that had lost their previous five games.

Swansea face Tottenham Hotspur next week at White Hart Lane, and could move out of the relegation zone with a win.