Liverpool face anxious wait over Philippe Coutinho ankle injury assessment

Liverpool face an anxious wait to learn the extent of Philippe Coutinho's ankle injury with the attacking midfielder set for scans on Monday.

The Brazilian was forced withdraw in the first-half of the Reds' 2-0 win over Sunderland at Anfield on Saturday afternoon after being caught by the studs of Didier Ndong in the follow-through of a clearance.

Coutinho was stretchered off appearing to be in tears and despite Jürgen Klopp's optimistic update in his post-match press conference, the 24-year-old later left the stadium on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

He will now have scans on Monday in order to fully assess the problem, but early reports have suggested Liverpool are fearing results will reveal ankle ligament damage.

Liverpool worried Coutinho could face lengthy lay-off

A break or fracture has been labelled unlikely, but even still any ligament damage could potentially see Coutinho out until the New Year and sidelined for the Merseyside Derby away at Everton and a New Years' Eve showdown with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Coutinho has been instrumental to much of Liverpool's success this season with six goals and six assists to his name in 13 games in all competitions.

Klopp had suggested afterwards that the club could remain confident of a speedy return for their No.10, revealing that Coutinho said he did not feel as much pain even as early as half-time.

Any serious problem would be a huge setback for Klopp's side. Despite their attack appearing more well-rounded than ever, Coutinho undoubtedly remains the key conductor going forward.

One of the Premier League's stand-out players, if not the stand-alone star performer, Coutinho's form has seen him touted with breaching the considered world-class bracket as the likes of Barcelona study his progress.

There is more positive news on Roberto Firmino, who went off with a calf knock after being caught by Lamine Kone.

Coutinho's compatriot has not sustained any damage and doesn't require scans with Liverpool's medical department confident the issue is only minor.

Lallana nearing return but no Sturridge update

Daniel Sturridge remains out for an unspecified amount of time himself with a calf strain that ruled him out of the visit of Sunderland.

The England international has yet to return to training and isn't expected to be involved on Tuesday against Leeds United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

But Liverpool are hopeful that Adam Lallana is nearing a return, though he too will miss the Leeds tie. The midfielder watched from the stands on Saturday with the groin injury he picked up on international duty still hampering him.

However, Lallana is understood to be making promising progress and has trained on the outside pitches with the club's fitness coach Andreas Kornmayer.

He could be back in the fold for their league clash away at former club Bournemouth, having also missed last weekend's goalless draw at another of his previous employers, Southampton.