Mauricio Pochettino left in upbeat mood despite defeat to Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino left Stamford Bridge in a more upbeat mood than you might expect, following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Goals from Pedro and Victor Moses saw the Blues come from behind to win the match, leaving Pochettino's side four points off the top four at the end of the weekend, and seven from top spot - the position taken up by Chelsea.

Spurs have won just one in nine

That defeat meant that Tottenham's poor run of form continues, with the Lilywhites having won just one of their last nine games, courtesy of two late goals against West Ham last weekend.

However, Pochettino did have reason to be optimistic after the game, having seen his side take the lead away from home through a fine Christian Eriksen goal, when for a while it looked like they'd walk away with the points.

Poch says Tottenham played well

Speaking after the game, the Argentine said that despite the defeat, he thought his side "played well," adding that they deserved a draw minumum.

"It's difficult to explain sometimes in football. You play better than your opponent and you lose the game. They were clincal in front of goal and we weren't," said Pochettino, who could do nothing as Pedro and Moses took their chances to take three points away from Tottenham.

Did Spurs deserve all three points?

It was another unwelcome setback for Spurs after their Champions League exit in midweek to AS Monaco, however Pochettino believes that his players responded to that defeat with "great mentality and a good performance."

Although Chelsea, now on a seven match winning streak in the league, came back stronger after that initial 40 minute period, there were cases to be made that Tottenham were the better team overall at the end of the game.

Pochettino concluded as much, quipping "we were better, but we lost."

The coach continued to say that he was happy that his side "were positive" however did concede "you need to score and defend well but if you don't then what happened on the pitch will happen."