Jesse Lingard puts Manchester United's problems down to lack of goals

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, has insisted that the Red Devils problems on the pitch are due to the lack of goals, after their fourth consecutive league draw at Old Trafford in the 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

The luck isn't there

The Red Devils have been renowned for goalscoring over the Premier League era, but have been firing blanks this year, especially at the Theatre of Dreams. Jose Mourinho's side have managed just six goals in their last eight matches, with three of them coming at home.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic added that third on Sunday evening, with his equaliser cancelling Diafra Sakho's second minute effort. United once again bombarded the opposition goal with chances, with; Marcus Rashford, Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic all going close, but Lingard believes that United's lack of efficiency in front of goal has been the source of their problems.

"We’re playing really well but we keep drawing," Lingard told MUTV. "The performances are there – it’s just [a matter of] putting the ball in the back of the net."

"It’s four draws in a row with numerous chances – the luck’s not there at the moment," he admitted. "But we have to concentrate on the game on Wednesday now."

“We’ve got high standards this season and for every competition we’re in, our aim is to win," Lingard added. "So it’s good we have another game so quickly and we want to bounce back against West Ham.”

Completely different game

United will get another opportunity to put the Hammers to the sword on Wednesday evening, when they welcome them back to Old Trafford in the last eight of EFL Cup. Mourinho will be hoping his side can secure a semi-final place, and defender Phil Jones believes it will be a completely different game to Sunday's stalemate.

"We created the chances again but we were unlucky in front of goal," Jones told manutd.com. "We could have killed the game before half-time."

"We created some good chances but unfortunately it wasn’t to be," the defender admitted. "We just need to stick together, keep training well and keep creating the chances, and we will get the goals."

"We need to go again," he insisted. "Wednesday night is another important game and we want to win."

Jones concluded: "I think it will be a completely different game to this one but we need to prepare right as it comes around quickly."

Manchester United will take on West Ham United in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 30 with kick-off at 8pm BST.