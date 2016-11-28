Herrera vents frustration after a fourth consecutive Old Trafford league draw

Ander Herrera was lost for words after Manchester United were held to a fourth successive draw at home in the Premier League against West Ham United on Sunday.

United fell behind after 90 seconds when a Dimitri Payet free-kick was headed in by Diafra Sakho but they fought back when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the 21st minute.

Herrera 'frustated' with not getting the win

After that, the team had many chances to get the win but poor finishing let them down again and Herrera was unsure how their frustrating draw record keeps getting extended.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Herrera said "we controlled the game completely from kick-off" apart from when "they got a very lucky goal" but after that "we controlled and created chances" but just couldn't get the winning goal.

Herrera added that West Ham's Darren Randolph was the "best player" which has been the case in the last few games at home and now it's got to the stage "we don't know what we have to do to win a game."

The midfielder continued to say "we have more possession than the opponents" as well and with creating the chances the team does "I don't know, honestly" how the team doesn't win these games.

Herrera did admit though that "football is about scoring goals" which is the only thing missing from the team's performances recently but the hope is that will change sooner rather than later before it is too late.

Top four place looking a real challenge

The result against West Ham means that United sit in sixth place, eight points off a top four place which would be the minimum requirement from the team this season.

In order to achieve this they must start winning games as the players are starting to wonder what they must do to get the win and if it doesn;t change soon then the club will be in for another bad season.

The team now must get ready once again to face West Ham on Wednesday at home in the EFL Cup quarter-finals where again a win is required to try and win a trophy this season.