Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United: What can Red Devils take away from disappointing draw?

Another draw at home, two more points dropped and the top four is gradually looking more and more difficult to achieve for Manchester United.

They slipped to a 1-1 draw to a resilient West Ham United side, who got what they came for as they look to halt their stuttering form this season.

There were some things to be positive about from the Red Devils' perspective, but the draw certainly posed more questions thatn it gave answers for Jose Mourinho, whose antics on the touchline during the match saw him being sent off to the stands yet again.

So what did United learn from the game?

Too much rotation hurting United's league ambitions

The 4-0 mid-week victory over Feyenoord saw Mourinho field his strongest eleven in terms of attacking options and one would've expected to stick with that team, but the Portuguese thought otherwise and benched two of that night's better performers, Wayne Rooney and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard took their places in the starting eleven against the Hammers and while they didn't do much wrong, they didn't get a lot of things right either.

United fans were left scratching their heads as to why Mkhitaryan wasn't in the starting XI, while captain Rooney - who put in a real shift against Feyenoord - was unexpectedly dropped to the bench.

The team struggled to have any sort of fluency in their passing and movement. West Ham made it tough, rarely giving spaces for United's attackers to run into and also closing down Paul Pogba, who has been so influential in midfield for United this season.

The team's constant rotation is very difficult to digest because it seems as though the stronger teams are playing in the Europa league, and the teams being played in the league aren't as strong.

One can understand that Mourinho thinks of the Europa league as an important trophy, however he must realise that the league comes first and that if he keeps sending out weaker teams against Premier League sides, the results won't follow.

Finishing chances is still a problem

Going into the game, it must surely have been in the back of Mourinho's mind that this struggling West Ham side would come to Old Trafford to sit back and defend. That's exactly what they did all game long, and they left with what they wanted.

In such a scenario, Jose's players too should have realised the fact that when you're playing a defensive team like West Ham, you need to be clinical with any opportunities they have.

What's worrying is that, the season is entering its decisive period and United still look inconsistent and desperately in need of some goals.

During the game, there were chances to score or to at least create an opportunity, but it just didn't happen for the Red Devils as Darren Randolph was able to stop everything that came at him and his fellow teammates defended excellently as a unit.

United must ensure this doesn't happen again too many times in future. The Hammers will feel they gained a point against a Manchester United side that is out of ideas and out of goals at the moment.

But the Red Devils will get their shot at redemption in the League Cup as they take on Bilic's side once again at Old Trafford, this time hoping for a better performance and a better outcome.