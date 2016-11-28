David Moyes doesn't apologise for defensive display

David Moyes made his tactics very clear prior to his side's trip to Liverpool and they were defensive, with the Sunderland boss stating he would park a double-decker bus, and even though they ended up being beaten by them they certainly attempted to do that. Following the game, Moyes insisted he had no regrets regarding that decision, despite them not paying off.

No apologies

Moyes spoke to the press post-match and refused to apologise for the methods his side took after Jurgen Klopp branded them the most "defensive side" he has come up against so far this season. The experienced manager insisted that "if you want to win in the Premier League" then you have to have a "good defence" before going on to claim he doesn't know "any good teams" who are not "first and foremost,defensive."

With the Black Cats battling yet again for survival, Moyes knows the importance of having a "good defence and organisation" if they are to "avoid relegation" and after conceding that they have "not been good enough" defensively so far this season, he was pleased with the effort they showed against Liverpool.

Moyes pleased with his side, despite the defensive approach

Moyes believed that his side did a "good job" but were ultimately not "good enough" but he Moyes did want to "praise" his players for the effort in a game he admitted was always going to be "difficult" for them. He also had plenty of praise for their opponents, claiming Liverpool are "great going forward" making them one of the "best-attacking teams" in the league at this "present time."

Although Sunderland did sit back and defend they too had chances to score, with the best of the game falling to Duncan Watmore which Moyes labelled a "great opportunity," before going on to say that those moments are the "small things" that they need to "go for us (Sunderland)."