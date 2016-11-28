Angelo Ogbonna praises West Ham United's "good performance" in Manchester United stalemate

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna, stated that Slaven Bilic's side put in a good performance in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

A crucial point

The Hammers went into this looking to get a boost in confidence, after last Saturday's defeat to Tottenham. They couldn't have got off to a better start with Diafra Sakho's opener just two minutes in, but were on level terms after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 21st-minute equaliser.

Jose Mourinho's piled the pressure on the visitors, but stood firm with the Italian putting in a star performance, and he shared his delight at taking a point away from Old Trafford.

“I think it is a really crucial point for us," Ogbonna told whufc.com. "We had a really good game and a good performance and it was so important for us because we were so disappointed about the last match."

“It was great to put a good performance in," The Italian stated. "We were so concentrated at the back and maybe this is why this game is a great moment."

“In the table we are not great at the moment," Ogbonna added. "But we have to take it step-by-step and focus each time for every game.”

Having a good day

Another one of the star performers on Sunday evening was Darren Randolph, the Irishman has been the stand-in for Adrian since the 1-1 draw with Stoke City and has grabbed his opportunity in the side with both hands.

Randolph produced some excellent saves from Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic. The pick of the bunch was to turn Mkhhitaryan's close-range strike onto the post, and the 29-year-old also shared his delight at getting a point.

"It’s certainly up there [with my most memorable] although I’d have liked to be less busy," said Randolph. "When you’re having a good day, you’re having a good day."

“We got the luck today and the saves obviously counted towards something because we got a point," he stated. "I’m just happy to have made the saves that count for something and that we’ve got a point out the game."

“We’re very happy. It was tough and like the Alamo at times," Randolph concluded. "But that’s what it takes when you come to these places.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 30 with kick-off at 8pm BST.