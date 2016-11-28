Sophie Schmidt extends her time in Frankfurt

Now in her second season with 1. FFC Frankfurt, Sophie Schmidt has opted to extend her deal until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Having played in Canada, America and Sweden before moving to Frankfurt in July 2015, Schmidt has continued to grow with the former Frauen-Bundesliga champions, her improvements in Germany echoed on international duty with Canada.

The double Olympic bronze medallist more than happy to extend her tenure with the Hesse-based club saying that she felt at home, not just at FFC but in the FBL in general. Having settled well in Frankfurt, Schmidt feels she’s at the right club for her on both a football and personal level, the environment the right one to further her development on and off the pitch.

Coach and manager fully on board

FFC head coach Matt Ross was full of praise for the Olympian, describing her as a “cornerstone” in the team, not just this year but “planning for the 2017-18 season” as well as a “role model” for the less experienced players, her ambition a key to driving the squad forward.

Frankfurt manager, Siegfried Dietrich was also quick to voice his admiration for the midfielder, happy not just to have seen her extend her stay but with how she’s progressed in the side and “taken over a leadership role.” Referring to Schmidt as one of their “most important performers”, her personality and manner gelling with the club, their philosophy’s aligned.

The move is a positive one for the seven-time champions who haven’t had the best of starts to the season with just fifteen points from their first nine games, the Frankfurters have struggled so far this term. A team that routinely dominates the ball and plays smart football but simply can not put their chances away, they’re currently listing at sixth in the table, safe but not challenging for much, the deal suggesting that this season is more about laying the foundations for next year.