Steve Mandanda refuses to rule out move to ‘bigger’ club

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has failed to rule out moving to a ‘bigger’ club in the future as problems grow at Selhurst Park.

Form wise it has been a horrific year or Alan Pardew’s Palace; they are currently the worst side in all four English divisions, and in the calendar year of 2016 they have picked up a measly 0.71 points-per-game, despite reaching an FA Cup final back in May.

But with their no.1 keeper suggesting a move away could be on the cards, it seems not all is quite right in the Palace camp at the moment.

Mandanda is currently out with a knee injury which has seen Wayne Hennessey come in for the past two game, which Palace lost to Manchester City, and then more recently to Swansea.

The Frenchman has put in some differing performances throughout Palace’s six game winless run despite the fans taking to him.

Move to ‘bigger’ club depends on performances insists Mandanda

The 31-year-old only moved to Selhurst Park in the summer, after ending an eight-year association with Marseille. But speaking about his future, Mandanda said: “Could I end up at a bigger English club? It will depend on my performances. In football, anything is possible.”

There has also been a suggestion that he could return back to Marseille, the club where he was captain, as the club has recently been bought by American billionaire Frank McCourt.

And, speaking about a possibility reunion with a club who he has a special affinity for, Mandanda said: “Marseille is the club of my heart. That does not just depend on me.”

There is definitely uncertainty at Selhurst Park at the moment, the winless run the Eagles are currently on is putting a lot of pressure on Pardew and with the fans growing increasingly agitated something has to give.