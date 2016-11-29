Courtois plays down importance of upcoming clash with Manchester City

Perhaps the two strongest sides in the Premier League this season will lock horns this weekend as Chelsea clash with Manchester City.

City will have the upper hand where quality and depth is concerned but Chelsea's current form makes them irresistible, scoring 16 and conceding just once in their last six games rightly leaving them top of the table.

Courtois plays down clash of favourites

The fortress that is the Chelsea defence is reflected in how little work Courtois has had to do in his last six games. Conceding only nine shots on target, City will have to be at their very best if they are to come away with anything from this

Having had very little to contend with in his last six games, Courtois can expect to have quite a handful come Saturday, with City and Chelsea both having scored 29 goals each.

Despite the impetus that will be placed upon Saturday's meet up Chelsea's no.1 Thibaut Courtois views it as just any other game. Naturally, the game will be billed as 'title deciding' game, though in reality, it will have little bearing come May 2017.

Smaller games decide title

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Courtois emphasised how games like this don't always have the influence many claim pre-match. "You can win big matches even if you're not having a good season," said the Belgian, because you are spurred on as it is "a big match or a derby, but it is the smaller matches against difficult adversaries that you will see if you are going to be champions or not."

City will be looking to maintain the momentum following their tough away victory to Burnley last weekend following a stop-start November that saw City beat FC Barcelona in a 3-1 masterclass but the same weekend faltered in a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough.

If City are to get anything out of this weekend's tie, their clinicality will have to improve vastly, especially given the likelihood of Chelsea onslaught. Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 isn't infallible but will require all of Pep Guardiola's nouse to crack it.