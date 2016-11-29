Jose Mourinho faces two-match ban after kicking water bottle on touchline

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly already facing his second touchline ban in just 13 Premier League games after booting a water bottle down the touchline in frustration due to a disagreement with the referee Jon Moss. The incident occured mid-way through the first half when Paul Pogba seemed to jump out of the way of a dangerous attempt of a tackle from Mark Noble however was booked for diving shortly afterwards.

That yellow card was Pogba's fifth of the season so he'll miss the EFL Cup clash with the Hammers tomorrow but Mourinho's reaction over the top and he got punished for it. Rui Faria was sent by the manager to carry out media duties after the game had finished 1-1, United's fourth consecutive home league draw as pressure increases for the players and staff.

Mourinho in trouble with the FA yet again

Suspicious fans might have reasons to believe that Moss has it in for Jose seen as though he's sent him off on two previous occasions, the first time was at Villa Park when Jon Moss was the fourth official in a match between Aston Villa and Chelsea while the second incident occured just last year when Mourinho's Chelsea faced West Ham United at Upton Park. All three events were justified however and even though Sir Alex Ferguson lost his cool at times during his 26-year stint at the club, Mourinho needs to sort his temper out before becoming a cause for concern among senior figures at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho now await a final decision from the Football Association, while it's unlikely that he'll recieve a stadium ban for a repeated offence it's expected that a touchline ban of two or more games will be the punishment. If the ban does go through, Mourinho will either miss the EFL Cup clash with West Ham United and the visit to Everton or the visit to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at home depending on when the FA come to a decision.