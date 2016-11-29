Score Manchester United 4-1 West Ham United in EFL Cup 2016

21:58 - Thank you for joining me for VAVEL's coverage for Manchester United - West Ham, until next time have a great evening.

21:57 - However United took over in the second period with a Martial brace and another from Ibrahimovic secured the win.

21:56 - United started the game with Ibrahimovic opening the scoring in the second minute, before Fletcher's equaliser to take the score level.

21:55 - UNITED ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS. It was a good result from United as they go through to the last four.

FT - Manchester United 4-1 West Ham.

90+4 - UNITED ADD ANOTHER. Too easy for United as Herrera got to the by-line before playing it back to Ibrahimovic before he slotted it home.

90+4 - GOAL Manchester United 4-1 West Ham

90+2' - Feghouli has another opportunity but he put it well over the mark.

90+1 - Feghouli put through on goal but he lashes it into the side-netting.

89' - Mkhitaryan comes off for Rashford, three minutes added time.

85' - A sight for sore eyes as Schweinsteiger comes on for Martial.

84' - Zaza tries a shot after coming on and it goes out for a throw in sums up his West Ham career so far.

70' - Ball over to Ibrahimovic as he tries to aim for the far corner but Adrian tips it wide.

79' - United have shut down the game as they try to hold onto the result.

63' - All over for United. Great from Ibrahimovic as he put's the ball across the face of goal and Martial strikes home.

62' - GOAL Manchester United 3-1 West Ham.

60' - Free-kick for United but Ibrahimovic's low free-kick is straight at Adrian.

58' - Another sub for West Ham as Antonio comes off Lanzini.

55' - Martial through again but under the pressure of the defender he produces a good save from Adrian.

48' - UNITED REGAIN THE LEAD. It is poor as Payet gave the ball away with Valencia playing the ball through to Mkhitaryan with the back-heel. His cross was perfect for Martial as he coolly put it into the top corner.

47' - GOAL Manchester United 2-1 West Ham.

46' - Back underway at Old Trafford.

20:50 - Coverage of the second half between Manchester United and West Ham will continue very shortly.

20:49 - All sqaure at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic opened the scoring after two minutes, but a easy effort Fletcher saw the sides level at the break.

HT - Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United.

45' - Two minutes of added time at Old Trafford.

45' - First sub of the night just before the break, with Cresswell coming off for Masuaku.

41' - Concern for West Ham fans as Cresswell is down injured.

39' - United have got heir first booking of the evening with Valencia picking up the booking.

35' - HAMMERS ARE BACK IN IT. It is poor from De Gea, as he parries Payet's effort from outside the area, he parries it into the feet of Fletcher who strieks his first goal in Claret and Blue against his former club.

35' - GOAL Manchester United 1-1 West Ham.

31' - Another chance for Martial as the ball comes back across to him in the area, but it is tame as it is straight at Adrian.

25' - Action has died down, but it has been United that have been on top so far, with Ibrahiovic putting the ball out for the injured Payet.

17' United brreak on the couner through Martial as he powered down on goal, but he didnt have the shot as he blazed it over the crossbar.

15' - Rooney curls it looking for the far corner and Adrian had to tip it away from danger.

14' - First yellow of the evening goes to the visitors with Obiang blocking off Martial just in the edge of the area.

7' - CHANCE. Scramble from United as Adrian saves Ibrahimovic's first shot, saving the follow up and then Martial's effort is blocked by Reid should be 2-0.

2' - UNITED TAKE THE LEAD. Mkhitaryan is taking his chance well as he comes forward before laying it off for Ibrahimovic with the back heel. The Swede is one-on-one with Adrian and he dinks it over him to give United the lead.

2' - GOAL Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

1' - United kick off the game here.

20:00 - A minute silence for the tragic loss of memebers of the Brazilian side Chapecoense yesterday.

19:58 - Moments away from kick-off here at Old Trafford !

19:40 - Ahead of tonight's kick-off, read Brandon Sayer's preview of tonight's clash

19:35 - West Ham have also made five changes with Adrian, Reid, Feghouli, Fernandes and Fletcher all coming into Slaven Bilic's starting XI.

19:33 - United make five changes with Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Rooney and Martial all coming into the side.

19:10 - West Ham starting XI: Adrian, Reid, Cresswell, Feghouli, Kouyate, Obiang, Ogbonna, Fletcher, Payet, Antonio, Fernandes

19:09 - Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Rojo, Jones, Shaw, Carrick, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Martial, Ibrahimovic

19:07 - It's a case of dejavu at Old Trafford, with these tow sides clashing for the second time in four days, but this will be for a place in the last 4 of the EFL Cup.

19:06 - Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the EFL clash between Manchester United and West Ham United

The Hammers couldn’t mark the last cup game at the Boleyn Ground with a trip to Wembley however, with goals Marcus Rashford and Fellaini cancelling out James Tomkins consolation with the 2-1 win, with Louis Van Gaal's side going on to win their first FA Cup in 12 years.

It was only last season that they clashed in the last eight of the FA Cup, with a late goal from Martial sending it to a replay at Upton Park after Dimitri Payet's excellent opener.

Sunday's clash ended in a draw, but the last time these two side's met in a cup competition it was a different story.

Andy Carroll is edging close and closer to full fitness, but it is expected that the striker will be saved for Saturday’s visit of Arsenal, while Winston Reid will available again after serving his one-match ban.

Sakho’s glorious return to the first-team on Sunday was sadly cut short, and is expected to sit out of this clash with a hamstring injury.

The clash could also see the return of Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial from injury, but Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling will both be out.

There will be a big blow to Mourinho’s starting XI, with the absence of midfield duo Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba. Both players picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season, with the lack of fitness from Michael Carrick it could see the return to first-team action for Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The EFL Cup is where the Hammers have shone this season, and they got to this round with some style. Goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Edimilson Fernandes canceled out Gary Cahill’s late effort to give them a famous win over Chelsea, and Bilic will be hoping that they can claim another scalp.

They headed to Old Trafford on Sunday very low on confidence, after the previous weekend’s 3-2 defeat to bitter rival’s Tottenham Hotpsur. However headed back to the London Stadium with their heads held high after a decent performance.

Like United it has been the wayward start to the season for Bilic’s men, wallowing just one point above the relegation zone in 16th.

West Ham will head back north full of confidence after Sunday’s stalemate as they look to continue the journey to get their season back on track.

United secured their place in the last eight, when they took on bitter rivals Manchester City in the last round. It was a single goal from Juan Mata that secured their place, and Mourinho wouldn’t turn down the opportunity of a similar result this time around.

It didn’t get any better on Sunday, when Diafra Sakho opened the scoring after two minutes but Zlatan Ibrahimovic leveled things up in the 21st minute. United had a handful of chances with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard,Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic all coming close.

Before Sunday’s visit of Slaven Bilic’s side, scoring just five goals in their last six matches, scoring just two goals at home in that time.

It has been a so-so start to the Jose Mourinho’s tenure at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils specifically suffering to perform at the Theatre of Dreams over the last few weeks.

Tonight's clash will be second clash between these two sides in the last four days, and both will hoping that they can get one over on other on this occasion.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the EFL Cup quarter-final clash between Manchester United and West Ham United. Kick-off is set for 8pm at Old Trafford so keep up to date with the latest coverage and team news right here on VAVEL.