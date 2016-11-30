Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United Player Ratings: Reds through to semi-finals as Woodburn makes history

It was meeting of two of English football's more iconic clubs, although today they are separated by an entire division, the match between Liverpool and Leeds United still carrie ssome history and both sets of players treated the Anfield crowd with a great game as the home side eventually emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.

Jurgen Klopp decided to field a much rotated side for the game and included a few of the youth graduates in the starting XI to make use of the all the depth in the squad that he has and also to give rest to some of the regular starters in the league.

This much changed Liverpool side still proved a match for a Leeds side who did not hold back and had come to Anfield to try and get the victory. The Whites held out well until the last phase of the game when Liverpool managed to break through and get two late goals to seal the game and progress to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Let's take a look at the player ratings for the game and see how the Reds fared.

Simon Mignolet - 8/10: The Belgian was able to keep the ball out of the net and was saved by the post on a couple of occasions, his ball handling still looked a little indecisive,nonetheless, he will be pleased with a clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10: The highly rated England U-19 international did very well and added to his reputation as a hardworking full-back as he contributed at both ends of the pitch and provided the cross for Divock Origi's goal.

Ragnar Klavan - 7/10: Klavan put in a solid performance alongside Lucas Leiva, dealing with most of the threats that came his way and contributed well to the cleansheet.

Lucas Leiva - 8/10: Lucas captained Liverpool for this game and was his usual dependable self with some important tackles and at times took it upon himself to lead the Reds attack from the back.

Alberto Moreno - 6/10: Moreno's performance in terms of attacking contributions was good but the Spaniard is still caught out at times far up the pitch and will need to improve that side of his game before he can start regulary for Liverpool.

Emre Can - 7/10: Another energetic outing from the German, covered a lot of ground, putting in tackles all over the pitch and also making key passes and getting on the end of some very impressive passing moves by the Liverpool midfield.

Oviemuno Ejaria - 8/10: One of the youngsters to start the game, Ejaria displayed good distribution of the ball and also some good defensive work rate.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 8/10: Wijnaldum had a very good game and made full use of the freedom given to him in his role for the Reds. Tested the Leeds goalkeeper Silvestri from range and hit the post from distance. Assisted Ben Woodburn with a delightful flick, after finding space with his constant movement off the ball and on it.

Kevin Stewart - 7/10: The youngster showed good positional awareness and prevented much of Leeds' attacks through the middle except for the one time he let Kemar Roofe through on goal, he was confident in possession and did well before he had to be substituted in the final 25 minutes due to injury.

Sadio Mane - 6/10: The high-flying Senegalese had a relatively quieter game as he was man-marked during the whole game, dropped deeper in midfield to create some chances with impressive throughballs

Divock Origi - 9/10: Origi worked hard to get away from the Leeds defenders who were on his case all game long, he made good runs off the ball and was rightly rewarded with a goal when he got on the end of Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right.

Substitutes

James Milner - 7/10: Came off late in the game for the young Ejaria and helped see out the game comfortably against his childhood club.

Ben Woodburn - 9/10: The Welshman had an unforgettable debut as he became the youngest player to score for the Reds when he smashed the ball home from 10 yards after good work from Wijnaldum.