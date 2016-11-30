Liverpool to face Southampton in EFL Cup semi-finals

Liverpool have been drawn against fellow Premier League side Southampton in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Divock Origi and Ben Woodburn, becoming the club's youngest ever goalscorer, scored the goals that fired the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Leeds United and into the final four on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Southampton's 2-0 win away at Arsenal, courtesy of strikes from Jordy Clasie and Ryan Bertrand, gave them passage to the semis on Wednesday evening.

The two sides will go head-to-head over two legs in the New Year, with the first tie at St Mary's in the week commencing January 9, and the second at Anfield two weeks later.

For Liverpool, the first leg is sandwiched between the third round of the FA Cup and a heavyweight Old Trafford clash with Manchester United, while the second is between homr league games against Swansea City and Chelsea.

It means they will face a minimum of seven fixtures in a packed month of January, with the potential for that to be extended to eight if Jürgen Klopp's men reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Reds and Saints to face off over two legs for final berth

Liverpool and Southampton only last met a fortnight ago, playing out a goalless Premier League draw on the South Coast despite the Merseyside outfit dominating from the first whistle to the last.

They will hope for better fortunes in their next clash and will look towards their last meeting in this tournament just last December. That night, Liverpool won 6-1 away from home in the quarter-finals with Divock Origi scoring a hat-trick for his first goals for the club.

Liverpool are in the semi-finals of the League Cup for the third consecutive year, having lost in the final of the competition to Manchester City last term after beating Stoke City on penalties in the semi-finals. The year previous to that, the Reds lost out on away goals to Chelsea at the same stage.

It is the 17th time Liverpool have reached the semi-finals, which is a new record in the competition for a team that remain the most successful in its history - winning it eight times out of 12 attempts.

Liverpool have beaten Burton Albion, Derby County, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds to get this far, while the Saints have overcome Sunderland, Crystal Palace and most recently Arsenal, having played one round less due to their European commitments.

In the other semi-final Manchester United will take on Hull City in another all-Premier League tie as they look to book a berth in the final at Wembley Stadium on February 26.