Divock Origi: Woodburn is in the 'perfect environment' to thrive at Liverpool

Divock Origi says rising Liverpool star Ben Woodburn is at the ideal club to fulfil his potential after netting his first senior goal on Tuesday night.

The striker scored at just 17 years and 45 days to become the Reds' youngest ever goalscorer, breaking Michael Owen's previous record by 98 days, in just his second first-team appearance.

Georginio Wijnaldum teed up for the Welshman to lash high into the top corner at the Kop end, adding to Origi's opener that came just five minutes earlier, to help beat Leeds United 2-0 on and reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Origi knows all too well what it is like to break through like Woodburn, having also made his debut at just 17 years old, and believes at Liverpool - under the guidance of Jürgen Klopp and the club's Academy staff - he is best placed to realise his promise.

Origi: Klopp the right manager to bring on Woodburn

Belgium international Origi said: "Ben looks like a very down-to-earth guy, but you could see the emotion in his eyes when he scored. I'm very happy for him because scoring at this age at Anfield, I think is a huge boost for him."

Origi insistated Woodburn "still has to learn" but said he "is in the perfect environment" because at Liverpool "we all want to help each other" and "you can't imagine a better manage to develop young players."

He added it is "all good" for the teenager and "the other youngsters" at the club, as he hailed Klopp's ability to know "how to handle a group" and "how to handle players" which he said is "a very big quality."

Origi, who has scored two in his last two games now, insisted that his manager "has a very good understanding of football" and "has already proved" that he is able to "make players big."

"This is the perfect environment and Liverpool is growing, so hopefully they [the young players] can grow with Liverpool here with the project," added the 21-year-old.

He said that he is "very happy" for the club's younger players because they "showed a big heart" and "were brave", suggesting that it "was very big" to show that their quality in front of 53,000 at Anfield.

Origi stated that it is "most important" for Woodburn that "he enjoys the game and tries to learn", saying that he is at an age when "you can make a lot of steps really quickly."

"I can tell you that he has qualities," Origi continued, hoping that "we can see more of him in the future."

'You have to keep working, working, working'

Like Woodburn, Origi's rise through the ranks was rapid as he crowned his competitive debut for Lille at the age of 17 with a goal to draw 1-1 with Troyes in Ligue 1.

By the age of 19, Origi featured for Belgium at the 2014 World Cup - just after he had been signed by Liverpool for £10 million - scoring against Russia in the group stages and starting against eventual runners-up Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Origi endured an indifferent start to life on Merseyside last season until the arrival of Jürgen Klopp, which soon kickstarted a terrific run of form.

As well as hitting a hat-trick in the League Cup away at Southampton in December, his first goals for the club, he enjoyed a fine run of form in April - scoring four goals in four games as he displaced Daniel Sturridge as Klopp's first-choice striker before picking up a cruel ankle ligament injury.

Origi spoke of the "very big passion" he has to play football and insisted he has never given up, or never will, adding that he is "very happy" to be at Liverpool.

He hailed his employers as "a very big club" and said: "There is pressure, but you try to make the best of it. You have to cope with by working, working, working. That makes you calm and confident."

The Reds' No.27 said that if he has "worked hard" and "gave it your all" then "there is nothing more that you can do" and that if "you relax a little" then "you have regrets", but said: "From the moment I came here, I've never had regrets. That's one thing that makes me calm."

Origi: I want to play every game but I respect Klopp's decisions

Origi has been restricted to few opportunities so far this season, having yet to start a Premier League game due to the sensational form of their front three of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

But crucial goals in back-to-back wins, first in the weekend's league win over Sunderland and then in the cup victory over Leeds, means the Belgian is in the frame to start away at Bournemouth this Sunday with the injured Coutinho out until mid-January.

Origi insisted he wants "to play every game" and "to enjoy yourself" because "the only thing you think about is playing", but accepted he has "to respect the choices of the coach."

"I always put the team first and for me, it was important to use every situation to learn and make steps," he continued. "When the team needs you, when the manager needs you, you are there."

Origi insisted that is how Liverpool's squad "help each other" and how a team "achieve great things", hoping that he "will continue to be in good form" so that the club "can all do something well this season."