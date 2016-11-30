Report: Manchester City in pursuit of England starlet Ben Knight

While Manchester City's academy is full to the brim with young talent, much to the envy of many of the club's rivals, the recruitment team at City Football Academy are looking to bring another young talent to the club in Ben Knight.

Having acquired most of England's top talent, City currently have nine players representing the club from under-17 to under-21 level for the country, a testament to the quality in which City now hone and finesse talent at the academy.

City target Ipswich Town's Knight

Ben Knight, a technically gifted attacking midfielder who currently represents Championship side Ipswich Town at under-15 level, is being sought after by City. Having been earmarked as one of England's most promising talents, despite still being at only under-15 level, it's understandable as to why City are so keen to snap up the youngster.

Ipswich will do everything in their power to hold on to Knight but the facilities, project and chance to develop at Manchester City may prove too great.

City becoming renowned for taking best talent in country at under-15 level

City already have an excellent track record of snapping up under-15 stars with some of the finest in the country residing in the CFA.

Last year saw the acquisition of Jadon Sancho from Watford, who has gone on to be a regular feature of the U18 squad, boasting superb ball control and devastatingly quick feet, Sancho is held in very high regards both at the academy and at international level with England.

Perhaps one City's most high-profile captures was the signing of James McAtee from rivals Manchester United. Hailed as City's 'Ryan Giggs' , McAtee, a fleet-footed no. 10, joined the already glittering ranks of talent City have, with many tipping the youngster to excel under the tutelage of City's coaches.

Other under-15 sensations City possess include the grandson of City legends Glyn Pardoe and Mike Doyle, Tommy Doyle. An excellent passing range, powerful runner and an eye for goal has lead to many drawing comparisons to recently retired Steven Gerrard .

Will Knight ever make it at City, though, if he signs? At this stage, it is far too early to call but it is certain that regardless of where ends up in his career, few places will leave him better equipped than City's academy.