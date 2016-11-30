Sunderland need to make the Stadium of light a fortress, insists Billy jones

Sunderland AFC full-back Billy Jones has stated that the Black Cats are looking to make the Stadium of Light "a fortress".

A tough place to go

It has been a tough start to the season for David Moyes' side, but they seem to be on the up. Before the trip to Liverpool last weekend, they recorded back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Hull City.

Despite the defeat to Jurgen Klopp's side, the Black Cats put in a decent performance. Ahead of the visit of Leicester City to Wearside, Jones said that they are looking to make the Stadium of Light a tough place to go for away sides.

"We want to make the Stadium of Light a fortress," Jones told Sky Sports. "So now we've got that first home win we want to build on it."

"During the game against Hull the fans were amazing," he stated. "As they always are, so we know we'll have that backing this weekend and we just want to give them results."

"We want to make the Stadium of Light a hard place for teams to come," the full-back admitted. "For them to know that when they come to Sunderland it's going to be a tough game, that they aren't going to get much from."

Climbing up the table

The visit of Claudio Ranieri's side will be start of a crucial festive run-in for the Black Cats. Moyes' side will take on Leicester City, Swansea City, Watford and Burnley in their next six matches, and returning forward Adnan Januzaj said that it is a good opportunity to climb up the table.

“Leicester City won the league last year but at home it’s a game we should be aiming to win," Januzaj told safc.com. "Just because they were successful last year doesn’t mean we have to put ourselves down, and in any game anything can happen."

"We will head into the weekend confident and hopefully we can take three points," he stated. “We didn’t have a great start to the season but after getting two wins in a row we have a mentality that we want to win every game we play."

Januzaj concluded: "As a team we want to move up the Premier League table as quickly as possible and hopefully I can help.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 3 with kick-off at 3pm BST.