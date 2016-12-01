Mourinho admits "it hurts" to leave players like Young and Memphis out of Manchester United squad

Jose Mourinho revealed that it hurt him to leave Ashley Young and Memphis Depay out of Manchester United's EFL cup quarter-final win against West Ham United.

Mourinho, who watched the game from the stands due to a one-game touchline ban, had the difficult decision of choosing who to leave out of the squad and unfortunately this time around it was Young, who has not started since the win against Swansea City and Memphis, who has only started one game all season.

Mourinho reveals his hurt at leaving Memphis and Young out of the United squad

The problem both players have is that there is so much competition in the left wing positions but despite Anthony Martial scoring a brace of goals against West Ham, Mourinho still had sympathy for Young and Memphis.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Mourinho said "Ashley Young was not selected, Memphis Depay was not selected" for this game like others haven't been for other games.

Mourinho added that "we have very good players in these positions" which makes is harder to decide but the main thing is that "we have to score goals" which the team did on this occasion.

Mourinho admitted that it "hurts" him "a lot to leave Memphis Depay and Ashley Young at home" but for this tie, the other players were right for the game.

The United boss continued to say that it hurt him "to leave Martial" out recently and that "probably next week" it will hurt him to leave out other players as "we have so many players for these positions."

Competition for places making it difficult to choose best starting eleven

Mourinho added that "it's good for me but bad for them" that there is so much competition for places in his team but at the same time not being able to "give everyone" a game at the same time "hurts me" as they all deserve to be playing.

The key now for Memphis and Young is to not sulk and train hard so that when they do finally get their chances back in the team they take it and show Mourinho that they deserve to be in the team more often than they are at the minute.