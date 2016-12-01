Harry Kane signs new six-year deal at Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has today signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, that will keep him in North London until 2022.

After months of negotiations between club, player and agent, all parties will be delighted to end talks, with Tottenham securing the future of one of their most prized assets.

Record breaking deal

The deal puts Kane on parity with Spurs' highest earner Hugo Lloris, who pockets around £80,000 per week, up from the £60,000 Kane was earning after he signed his last contract.

However, clauses in the new deal are likely to see Kane move above Lloris and into a six figure sum per week come a few years time, with the potential for his wage to rise to £120,000 p/w by the end of his contract, a salary that would make him the highest paid player in Tottenham's 136-year-history.

Kane wanted that sort of money, in order to put him on a similar level to Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, both of which earn more than him despite being behind the Tottenham striker in the pecking order.

Kane bidding to push Spurs up the table

The two-time Premier League Gold Boot winner, who has struggled with injury problems so far this season, will now set about trying to help Spurs move up the table, with Mauricio Pochettino's side currently in fifth.

He's scored four goals in as many games since returning from an ankle injury, albeit three of them being penalties, and is still subject to interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, the new contract will warn off Kane's many suitors, with Tottenham now having huge financial power should any team decide to come in with a bid for him.

Next on the agenda for Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy will be to tie Hugo Lloris down to a longer contract, with the club captain having put in some inspired performances so far this season.